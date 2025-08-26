Mercedes-AMG GT XX concept drives over 40,000 km in 8 days, breaks 25 EV records

HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz claims to have driven the AMG GT XX concept electric car more than 40,000 kilometres in less than eight days.

Mercedes AMG GT XX
Mercedes AMG GT XX
When it comes to the luxury car market, Mercedes-Benz is undeniably the leader in this space, in terms of innovations, sales numbers and models on offer. Just like the internal combustion engine segment, in the electric vehicle space, too, the luxury German auto giant has been leading the game. Automakers around the world try to do something extraordinary to grab the attention of consumers, enthusiasts and investors. Also, such projects help the OEMs to test the capability of their new vehicles and technology.

Being a leading player, Mercedes-Benz is no different and leaves no stone unturned. The latest from the OEM is covering 40,074 kilometres in less than eight days, which is equal to circumventing the earth. What's more interesting is that, while doing this, the carmaker shattered 25 EV records.

As Mercedes-Benz is preparing its new high-performance EV architecture, AMG GT XX, the concept car was driven to cover 40,074 kilometres around the Nardò circuit in Italy. The endeavour required 17 drivers, including Formula 1 team driver George Russell. Also, a massive number of support staff, including 24/7 fire and rescue services, mechanics, and other crew members.

One is not enough for Mercedes-Benz

For Mercedes-Benz, putting one Concept AMG GT XX was not enough. Instead, the automaker assigned two concept cars to the daunting task. Both the Mercedes-AMG GT XX concept cars set off simultaneously. It took 3,177 laps and seven days, 13 hours, 24 minutes, and seven seconds to complete the task. This wasn't the only record the automaker broke.

It claims to have set 25 long-distance records over that week, including the one for the greatest distance covered by an electric car in 24 hours. The AMG GT XX drove 5,478 kilonmetres in a day, beating the previous record by more than 1,512 kilometres. It also travelled 40,074 kilometres in less than eight days.

The drivers maintained a speed of 300 kmph, which engineers found offered the best balance between speed and recharges. The drivers only stopped to recharge, averaging 850 kilowatts, and they maintained this cadence for nearly eight days.

Mercedes-Benz wanted to simulate the stresses the electric propulsion system could experience, putting the battery packs and electric motors through numerous high-load driving and high-speed charging cycles. The automaker aimed for the EVs to travel the farthest distance in the shortest amount of time.

AMG GT XX previews the future of Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz is preparing the AMG.EA, an 800-volt electric vehicle architecture. The AMG GT XX is based on this platform and uses three axial-flux electric motors housed in two electric drive units, channelling power to all four wheels. The electric motors draw juice from a liquid-cooled battery pack. This powertrain produces more than 1,360 horsepower in the concept, surpassing the Lucid Air's output but slightly less than the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra's 1,548 hp.

First Published Date: 26 Aug 2025, 14:37 pm IST
