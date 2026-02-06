Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe EV teased with active aero details

Mercedes-AMG is gearing up to reveal the upcoming production version of the all-electric Concept AMG GT XX and has revealed a new teaser showcasing the prototype’s active aerodynamics. The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Prototype will be the first model built on the AMG.EA (AMG Electric Architecture) platform to enter production, and it will be unveiled shortly in 2026.

The GT 4-Door Coupe Prototype is the fully electric sibling of the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE 4-Door Coupe and originally broke cover in 2025 as part of a promo film featuring actor Brad Pitt and Mercedes F1 team driver George Russel. The upcoming EV is designed to align with the AMG division’s performance-focused identity and brings all the bells and whistles, including carbon ceramic brakes, active aero, and high-performance tyres.

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe EV: Production-ready design

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe EV prototype showcases active aerodynamic elements

The GT 4-Door Coupe EV brings a low-slung fastback silhouette with a long front end and clean surfacing. Compared to the ICE model, it appears to be more streamlined to enable lower drag for improving efficiency. The EV prototype looks production ready with its aggressive LED headlamps and round taillamps, both featuring 3-pointed star signatures. It gets a mean-looking compact front grille flanked by sleek air vents, while the rear end features an active rear diffuser that can slide out for enhanced aerodynamic performance.

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe EV: High-performance underpinnings

The upcoming AMG GT EV spawns from the Mercedes-AMG GT XX Concept

The electric GT 4-Door Coupe will be built on the AMG.EA platform that debuted with the Concept AMG GT XX. That car was put to the test at the high-speed Nardo test track in Italy by driving nonstop for eight days to cover a distance equivalent to the earth’s circumference.

The 800-volt EV architecture houses three axial-flux electric motors in two high-perfomrance electric drive units (HP.EDU) on both axles, allowing power to be sent to all four wheels. The motors are powered by an F1-derived liquid-cooled battery pack. It employs newly developed cylindrical NCMA cells, offering efficient cooling and a high energy density of over 300 Wh/kg.

The 800-volt electric architecture houses three axial flux motors housed in high-performance drive units, deriving power from a liquid-cooled battery pack

With this setup, the AMG GT XX could deliver more than 1,360 horsepower, overtaking the Lucid Air but coming second to the 1,548-bhp Xiaomi SU7 Ultra. While we won’t see these exact credentials in the production model, the GT 4-Door Coupe Prototype is expected to come close.

