Mercedes-AMG considers electric Porsche 911 rival, hints at emotional halo car

Mercedes-AMG could be preparing to step into one of the most exclusive corners of the automotive market, the electric performance coupe. A report by Motor1 stated that the AMG boss, Michael Schiebe acknowledged the emotional pull of such a car, while also pointing to the hard business realities that would determine if it ever makes production.

Schiebe was open: “Emotionally, yes, we should do that." The “that" in question is a halo electric coupe, something that doesn’t just add to Mercedes’ catalogue, but helps define what the brand stands for in an EV-driven future. However, he admits pragmatism holds the reins as much as passion does: whether there is a large enough market to justify the investment is still under study.

He also referred to AMG’s flexibility, its willingness to review and pivot its portfolio, depending on market demand. The electric model, if greenlit, would compete not only with the Porsche 911, but also something like the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore in the EV performance coupe bracket.

What such a car would represent

An electric 911 rival from Mercedes would not only target Stuttgart’s finest but also take on cars like the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore. Performance expectations would naturally be high, blistering acceleration, long-range capability and handling that delivers both confidence and excitement. Aside from figures, though, this model would also need to be emotionally charged, acting as a halo for AMG's shift into the electric era.

That car would also be a step forward in design language, combining classic GT proportions with tomorrow's EV styling. Technology, too, would be central: fast-charging systems, advanced battery management, and a digital-first cockpit are all expected to be part of the package.

Why it matters for Mercedes

Why this potential Mercedes coupe matters goes far beyond adding another product to the line-up. It carries symbolic weight. At a time when automakers are rushing headlong into electrification, there's always the risk of forgetting the emotional thread that characterized their heritage. For Mercedes-Benz, a halo electric sports coupe would be an anchor, combining its GT legacy and performance DNA with the technology of the future. It would reassure long-time enthusiasts that the brand’s soul remains intact, even as the propulsion changes.

There is also the market signal such a car would send. At a time when high-end EV sales are facing headwinds, Mercedes would be telling both customers and rivals that it isn’t stepping back from ambition. Instead, it is willing to explore bold projects that push boundaries, even if the business case is challenging. That alone would elevate AMG’s position in the performance EV conversation.

Then there is the human side of it. As AMG boss Michael Schiebe candidly admitted, “emotionally, yes, we should do that." His words underline a truth about sports cars, they are rarely bought with pure logic. Customers want numbers, yes, but they also want theatre, drama and presence. That emotional pull can sometimes justify the immense R&D spend behind such projects, provided Mercedes believes the demand is strong enough.

For now, much depends on what the market tells them. Mercedes is carefully evaluating whether the appetite exists, what price points customers are ready to accept, and how to satisfy both hardcore enthusiasts and skeptical buyers. No timeline has been announced, but a concept or teaser could well appear before any production commitment.

