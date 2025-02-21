Mercedes reveals big EV plan, to introduce E-Class EV among three new models

German luxury car giant Mercedes-Benz is planning to increase its electric vehicle portfolio by converting three of its most popular models into EVs in the next two years. The luxury carmaker has confirmed that the E-Class and C-Class sedans along with the GLC crossover will get electric versions by 2027. The transformation is all set to start from March this year when Mercedes will take the covers off the CLA EV. The electric avatar of the E-Class and GLC crossover is scheduled for later.

Mercedes-Benz's latest EV offensive comes amid a slump in its sales last year by more than 23 per cent compared to 2023. In 2024, Mercedes sold a little over 1.85 lakh electric cars globally. Overall, the carmaker plans to introduce 17 new electric cars by the end of 2027.

Once launched in the global markets, Mercedes-Benz is also likely to introduce these models in India at a later date. Mercedes currently offers seven electric cars in India. These include the EQA, EQB, EQE, EQS SUVs, EQS sedan and the electric G-Wagon which was launched in January this year.

Mercedes C-Class EV:

During the announcement of its financial results for the year 2024, Mercedes-Benz said it will kick off its fresh EV offensive with the C-Class electric sedan this year. The EV is all set to make its global debut in March. According to reports, the CLA EV will be based on the third-generation model and will be offered along with its ICE version.

The CLA EV will be offered with a 800-volt electrical architecture which will support 320 kW DC fast charging. The carmaker had earlier said that the CLA EV could offer up to 750 kms of range in a single charge. Details about the upcoming electric sedan will be shared in coming days.

Mercedes E-Class EV:

One of the most anticipated launches from the German carmaker will be the electric version of the E-Class sedan. The carmaker has said that the upcoming E-Class EV will be different from the EQE already on offer in global markets. According to the carmaker, the new E-Class EV will be bigger and better than its ICE counterpart as well as offer more comfortable seating arrangement.

