Mercedes Unveils New Electric GLB With 630 km Of Range

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 08 Dec 2025, 10:17 am
  Mercedes reveals the new electric GLB SUV with two long-range variants and fast charging, but has not yet confirmed when, or if, it will arrive in India.

Mercedes-Benz GLB with EQ Technology
Two battery-electric variants have been announced. The entry point is the GLB 250+ with EQ Technology, above it sits the GLB 350 4Matic with EQ Technology.
Mercedes-Benz GLB with EQ Technology
Two battery-electric variants have been announced. The entry point is the GLB 250+ with EQ Technology, above it sits the GLB 350 4Matic with EQ Technology.
Mercedes-Benz has revealed the next-generation GLB, confirming that the compact SUV will launch initially as a fully electric model, with hybrid versions scheduled to follow later. The new GLB will be offered in both five- and seven-seat layouts and effectively replaces the outgoing EQB.

What’s under the bonnet: two EV choices at the start

Two battery-electric variants have been announced. The entry point is the GLB 250+ with EQ Technology, powered by a rear-mounted electric motor producing 268 hp and 334 Nm of torque. It uses an 85 kWh lithium-ion battery paired with an 800-volt electrical architecture. Mercedes claims a 0–100 km/h time of 7.4 seconds and a driving range of up to 630 km on a single charge.

Rear profile of Mercedes-Benz GLB with EQ Technology
Mercedes-Benz GLB with EQ Technology - Rear Profile
Rear profile of Mercedes-Benz GLB with EQ Technology
Mercedes-Benz GLB with EQ Technology - Rear Profile

Above it sits the GLB 350 4Matic with EQ Technology, which adds a second motor on the front axle to enable all-wheel drive. Combined output stands at 349 hp and 515 Nm of torque, cutting the 0–100 mph sprint to 5.5 seconds. Range is quoted at up to 614 km, using the same 85 kWh battery pack. The 350 4Matic is also rated to tow up to two tonnes.

Also Read : Mercedes-AMG’s first SUV goes electric, will take on Porsche Cayenne EV

More variants on the way

Both models support ultra-fast DC charging at up to 320 kW, allowing up to 260 km of range to be added in around 10 minutes under optimal conditions. Mercedes has also confirmed that a more affordable electric version will join the range next year. Hybrid versions using 48-volt mild-hybrid technology and a 1.5-litre petrol engine will follow, offered with front- or all-wheel drive in three power levels.

Styling updates include a redesigned front end with a larger grille, new headlamps featuring star-shaped daytime running lights, and a full-width light bar linking the rear taillamps, which also carry star-themed lighting signatures.

Interior of Mercedes-Benz GLB with EQ Technology
Mercedes-Benz GLB with EQ Technology - Interior
Interior of Mercedes-Benz GLB with EQ Technology
Mercedes-Benz GLB with EQ Technology - Interior

A supersized dose of screens inside

Inside, the GLB mirrors the latest Mercedes design approach. An optional “Superscreen" combines a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14-inch central infotainment display, and a 14-inch front passenger screen. The system runs the latest fourth-generation MBUX software and includes a generative AI virtual assistant.

Also Read : Cricketer Arshdeep Singh adds Mercedes-AMG G63 worth 3.59 Crore to his garage

The GLB offers increased cabin space over both the outgoing GLB and the EQB, helped by a wheelbase extended by 60 mm. Buyers can specify up to seven seats, a sliding second-row bench, and accommodation for up to five child seats. Boot volume measures 540 litres in five-seat form and 480 litres in seven-seat configuration with the third row folded, with an additional 127-litre front trunk. A panoramic glass roof is standard, with an optional illuminated “star" pattern.

When will the new GLB launch in India?

In Germany, prices start at €59,048 (Approx 61 lakh) for the GLB 250+ and €62,178 ( 65 lakh) for the GLB 350 4Matic. Mercedes has yet to confirm when the new GLB will be introduced in India. Currently, the brand sells the previous-generation EQB in the country, which is priced at 72 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 08 Dec 2025, 10:03 am IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles

