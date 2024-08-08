Mercedes to launch its most expensive electric SUV in India on this date

Mercedes Maybach EQS electric SUV is all set for debut in India on September 5. It will be the most expensive luxury electric vehicle one would be able to buy in the country and could cost around ₹4 crore (ex-showroom). The Maybach EQS is the SUV version of the Maybach S-Class electric sedan. It made its global debut last year at the Shanghai Auto Show held in China and is currently available in global markets. The Maybach EQS will be the second electric vehicle from the German auto giant to be launched this year. Earlier in July, the carmaker had introduced the EQA electric SUV.

Mercedes Maybach EQS electric SUV: Range and battery

In global markets, the Mercedes EQS electric SUV is available in two variants which include the EQS 680 and the EQS 580. The German carmaker is likely to offer the EQS 680 version in India which comes powered by two electric motors and all-wheel drive technology. It is equipped with a 107.8 kWh battery pack which can help it run for 600 kms without the need to recharge.

Mercedes Maybach EQS electric SUV: Performance

The EV promises to generate up to 649 bhp of power and 950 Nm of peak torque. It can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.4 seconds and has a top speed electronically limited to 210 kmph. Mercedes is likely to offer five drive modes which include Eco, Sport, Off-road, Individual and Maybach mode.

Mercedes Maybach EQS electric SUV: Features

In terms of features, the Mercedes Maybach EQS will be loaded with all kinds of creature comforts one can think of. The major features inside the electric SUV will be the new MBUX Hyperscreen which will get exclusive Maybach graphics, a digital driver display among others. Comfort is more premium for second row passengers who will enjoy individual 11.6-inch infotainment screens perched at the back of the front seats, powered curtains, rear-seat controls for infotainment functions, 15-speaker Burmester 4D surround sound system, ambient lighting with 253 LEDs and 64 selectable colours and more.

The Maybach EQS SUV will be also loaded with several safety features including 10 airbags, 360-degree camera, ADAS technology, ABS, EBD, traction control and hill hold assist.

