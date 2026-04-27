Mercedes launches BMW iX3 LWB rival GLC L in China. Will it come to India?

Mercedes-Benz has expanded its electric SUV line-up in China with the debut of the all-new GLC L. Unveiled at Auto China 2026, the new SUV arrives in five-seat and six-seat versions. The Mercedes-Benz GLC L is a long-wheelbase model similar to the BMW iX3 LWB being sold in the Indian markets. Mercedes-Benz has not announced an India launch.

The GLC L is the first all-electric version of the GLC SUV developed specifically for China. It sports a 3,027 mm wheelbase, which is 55 mm longer than its standard version.

The SUV measures 4,933 mm in length, 1,902 mm in width and 1,710 mm in height. Mercedes-Benz says the extra size helps improve rear-seat comfort, and buyers can also choose two individual luxury seats in the second row.

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Mercedes-Benz GLC L: Extra comfort and local tech

Mercedes-Benz has equipped the GLC L with ‘AIRMATIC’ suspension and rear-axle steering with a 4.5-degree steering angle. The chassis has also been tuned for Chinese roads, with China-exclusive hydraulic bushings and market-specific NVH optimisation.

The SUV includes local features such as Electronic Toll Collection recognition within the navigation-assisted driving system. It also debuts the “LittleBenz" virtual assistant, which uses AI large models and supports Chinese, English, Cantonese and Sichuan dialects.

Before launch, the electric GLC L went through more than 230 real-vehicle crash tests. Mercedes-Benz said at least 80 of these were carried out in China, while durability testing covered nearly five million kilometres globally, including 1.10 million kilometres in China.

Mercedes GLC L: Part of a bigger product push

The new SUV was one of several China-focused products shown by Mercedes-Benz at the motor show. The company also introduced the new S-Class and Mercedes-Maybach S-Class in China, while the all-electric CLA 260 L went on sale there.

Also Read : Screens galore: Mercedes-Benz reveals C-Class EV interior ahead of April 20 debut

Mercedes-Benz said it will launch more than 40 new models by the end of 2027. Between 2025 and 2027, it will also introduce seven models developed exclusively for China.

Mercedes GLC L: Will it come to India?

Mercedes-Benz has not made any official confirmations for the GLC L to be coming to India. For now, the SUV appears focused on China, where the company is deepening localisation, expanding production and using the market as a development base for future global technologies. However, similar long-wheelbase electric SUVs like the BMW iX3 LWB have made their presence well known in the Indian market. The GLC L too could emerge as a model which interests Indian car buyers if it is introduced.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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