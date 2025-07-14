Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC EV teased ahead of launch. Here’s what to expect

Mercedes-Benz is stepping up its electric vehicle push with the upcoming launch of the all-electric GLC. Set to break cover at the 2025 Munich Auto Show, the EV SUV is currently undergoing road tests — and it’s already revealing some telling details.

Officially dubbed the GLC 400 4MATIC with EQ Technology, the new model follows the naming direction seen on the electric G-Class.

Officially dubbed the GLC 400 4MATIC with EQ Technology, the new model follows the naming direction seen on the electric G-Class. Despite its mouthful of a name, this GLC sticks to what Mercedes knows best — combining everyday usability with new-age electric hardware.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Mercedes-Benz GLC 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 76.80 - 77.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024 1950 cc 1950 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric 85 kWh 85 kWh 792 km 792 km ₹ 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mercedes-Benz EQA 70.5 kWh 70.5 kWh 560 km 560 km ₹ 67.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe 2999 cc 2999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.10 Cr Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024 1332 cc 1332 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Unlike past models that wore standalone EQ branding, this SUV positioned itself as an electric version of the existing combustion GLC, not a radical departure.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG Line launched at ₹1.4 crore

Fast charging and flexible infrastructure

One of the GLC EV’s standout capabilities is its high-speed charging. The vehicle is claimed to add up to 260 km of range in 10 minutes, enabled by a peak charging rate above 320 kW. That’s not only fast by current standards, but also aimed at easing real-world EV usability concerns.

Adding to its versatility is an integrated converter that allows the 800V architecture to charge from 400V public stations — a practical advantage the newer CLA EV initially lacked. Mercedes seems to be learning from its own rollout missteps and refining the approach as its EV lineup matures.

Practical design and real-world usability

While Mercedes is keeping performance figures under wraps for now, CEO Ola Kallenius hinted at aggressive acceleration reminiscent of the AMG GT, suggesting the GLC EV may be quicker than expected for its segment.

However, it’s not all about speed. The GLC 400 4MATIC will also offer a towing capacity of 2,400 kg, beating out rivals like the Porsche Macan Electric. That makes it one of the few electric SUVs balancing performance with proper load-carrying muscle.

Also watch: Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review

More room inside, optional ride tech

Interior space is expected to improve with a longer wheelbase and larger boot than the ICE-powered GLC. A small frunk adds extra utility. Mercedes also confirms that features like air suspension and rear-axle steering will be available via an optional package, positioning the GLC for a comfortable yet agile driving experience.

Styling with a retro touch

Interestingly, the GLC EV won’t go for futuristic minimalism. Mercedes hints at a front-end design inspired by classic models like the 300SEL 6.3 — especially in the grille’s proportions. It's a subtle nod to the past, wrapped in tomorrow’s tech.

As the Munich debut approaches, the electric GLC appears to be shaping up not as a radical concept, but as a mature, usable and practical EV aimed squarely at the mainstream premium SUV market.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: