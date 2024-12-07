Mercedes G-Wagon electric SUV to launch in India on this date

German luxury car giant Mercedes-Benz is all set to kick off the New Year with the launch of its most expensive electric car in India. The G-Wa go n electric SUV, based on the flagship G-Class SUV, will be launched on January 9 next year. The G-Wagon electric SUV was first showcased as the EQG concept at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year in Las Vegas. The model is based on the G 580 variant of the SUV and will use the ladder-frame chassis.

Bookings for the electric G-Wagon SUV was opened by Mercedes-Benz in July last year. It will arrive in India through the Completely-Built Unit (CBU) route, which means as fully imported unit. With its prices expected to be north of ₹3 crore at least, Mercedes is likely to launch the electric G-Class SUV in limited numbers or will limit the number of units to go on sale each year in India.

Mercedes electric G-Wagon: Range and battery

The electric G-Wagon SUV will draw power from a 116kWh battery pack. The carmaker had earlier confirmed that the battery of electric SUV can be charged at up to 200kW. This translates into recharging the EV up to 80 per cent from 10 per cent within half an hour. The battery is also expected to be compatible with smaller charging capacity of 11kW. Mercedes says it will be able to deliver more than 470 kms of range in a single charge.

Mercedes electric G-Class: Features

Being the most expensive in the luxury electric SUV segment, expect the electric G-Class to be packed with all the creature comfort one may need. There will be a dual-screen 12.3-inch infotainment system and driver display which will be compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay besides the carmaker's own connected app, ADAS technology, 360-degree camera, Burmester sound system, entertainment screens for rear passengers and more.

Mercedes electric G-Class: Performance

The electric G-Class will be powered by four electric motors and the carmaker's all-wheel-drive system to stay tru to its DNA of a performance vehicle. Each of the electric motors will be dedicated to power each wheel to generate a massive 579 bhp of power and an eye-popping 1,164 Nm of peak torque. It will not be lightning quick, but will be able to sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under five seconds and will have electronically-limited top speed of 180kmph.

Mercedes electric G-Class: Expected price

The German auto giant sells the G-Class SUV in India at price in excess of ₹2.50 crore. The electric G-Class SUV has already been launched in European markets at a starting price of ₹1.42 lakh euros which roughly converts to ₹1.29 crore. However, this electric SUV is likely to be brought to India via import route and will cost much more after taxes. Expect the electric G-Class to cost nearly ₹3 crore when launched in India.

