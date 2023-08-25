Mercedes EQE electric SUV to make India debut on this date

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to add yet another all-electric model in its portfolio with the Mercedes EQE SUV slated for its official debut here on September 15. The EQE SUV will join the ranks of all-electric EQB SUV and EQS electric sedan in the portfolio.

The Mercedes EQE SUV has been on sale in select global markets for some time now although even where available, it is one of the newer offerings targeted at rivals such as Audi e-tron, BMW i4 and Tesla Model S. The EQE is positioned between the much larger EQS and the EQB SUVs. It will, therefore, be the second-most expensive electric offering from the German luxury car brand.

Mercedes EQE: Battery and range

In global markets, the Mercedes EQE gets a 90.6 kWh battery pack which allows it to brag about a range of around 500 kms per charge. Charging to full using a conventional point takes around eight to nine hours although the model also supports DC fast charging which substantially cuts the time required to power the EV.

Mercedes EQE: Exterior highlights

Showcased to the world for the first time in October of 2022, the EQE is the fourth model based on Mercedes' EVA (electric vehicle architecture) platform. In terms of its exterior design, it bears a resemblance to the EQS although features a prominently sloping roofline and an angled tailgate. There is also an AMG trim of the model in markets abroad where the EV gets Panamerica-style grille, restyled bumpers and different wheel designs.

Mercedes EQE: Cabin highlights

The cabin of the Mercedes EQE gets two dashboard layout options with the Hyperscreen coming in on the higher-specked version. Essentially a five-seater electric sedan, expect a number of comfort and convenience features to be equipped in the vehicle.

Mercedes EQE: Key specifications

The EQE 350+ is the base version available and gets a single-motor setup with 292 hp and 565 Nm of torque on offer. There is also the EQE 350 4Matic which has the same power output but an enhanced torque output of 765 Nm. It has a dual-motor setup. The EQE 500 4Matic also has a dual-motor setup and offers 408hp and 858Nm of torque.

The AMG versions of the EV are EQE 43 4Matic and EQE 53 4Matic+ with the range-topping trim offering an audacious 1,000 Nm of torque with the Dynamic Plus package.

