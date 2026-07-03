McMurty Speirling Pure electric track car breaks cover, set to debut on August 14

British performance automaker McMurtry Automotive has officially revealed the production version of its all-electric, single-seat hyper track car, the Spéirling PURE. Designed to deliver Formula 1-inspired performance in a user-friendly package, the production model features approximately 95 per cent new components compared to the development prototypes, following nearly a decade of research, testing and engineering refinement.

The company has concentrated on producing a track-only car that delivers extreme performance and simple ownership, so that drivers of all experience levels can enjoy the car’s capabilities without the complexity of a top-end race car.

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The Speirling first came to global attention in 2022 when it set a new Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillclimb record. It cemented its reputation in 2025 when it broke the long-standing Top Gear Test Track record held by the 2004 Renault Formula One car, before becoming the first car to successfully drive upside down using the fan-generated downforce system.

McMurty Speirling Pure: Revised Powertrain and Battery Technology

The production-spec Speirling Pure receives a substantially revised electric powertrain. Battery capacity has increased from 60 kWh in the prototype to 100 kWh, using Molicel P50B NCA 21700 cells to improve track endurance.

The car also introduces a modular battery architecture designed to allow future technology upgrades. Regen ability has been improved to recover up to 200 kW of energy regardless of battery state of charge. McMurtry has also fitted the car with new Helix electric motors that offer more torque, mated to an improved transmission system. In addition, the powertrain cooling system has been relocated from the rear to the front of the vehicle, improving both thermal efficiency and aerodynamic performance. Despite accommodating the larger battery pack, airflow through the vehicle has been further optimised. Additionally, the Speirling Pure makes 1,000 bhp with twin electric motors, sending power to its rear wheels.

McMurty Speirling Pure: Chassis and Design Improvements

The Speirling Pure features an extensively redesigned carbon-fibre monocoque that complies with international motorsport safety standards. The revised structure accommodates the larger battery while simultaneously increasing cabin space, improving visibility, and making entry and exit easier through larger door openings and a repositioned A-pillar.

The wheelbase has increased from 2.0 m to 2.2 m, while the body has also grown in overall length and width. Additional practicality comes in the form of a swan-neck rear wing that integrates a storage compartment for a helmet and HANS device. Track-day usability has also been enhanced through the addition of headlights, indicators, hazard lights, brake lights and high-beam flash functionality.

McMurty Speirling Pure: Updated Downforce-on-Demand System

McMurtry's patented Downforce-on-Demand technology remains the defining feature of the Speirling Pure. The system generates up to 2,000 kg of downforce from a standstill using twin high-speed fans that create suction beneath the vehicle. The production model introduces stronger fan blades, improved motors, revised cooling systems and a relocated fan assembly to optimise weight distribution. Durability of the underbody sealing skirt has also been improved for long-term track use.

Unlike earlier prototypes that required an external compressed-air source, the production model incorporates an onboard air compressor that allows independent operation of the skirt system during trailer loading and low-speed manoeuvres. The technology enables the car to sustain cornering and braking forces of up to 3g while maintaining downforce even during a spin, significantly improving vehicle stability and reducing stopping distances.

McMurty Speirling Pure: Suspension and Steering Upgrades

The suspension system has been comprehensively revised, with increased wheel articulation and a 20 per cent higher operating ride height. The Speirling Pure rides on wider Michelin slick tyres featuring taller sidewalls to improve compliance and grip. McMurtry has also replaced the electric power steering system with a hydraulically assisted setup featuring Formula One-inspired valve calibration, delivering improved steering feel and driver feedback. Electronically adjustable dampers are offered as an optional upgrade.

McMurty Speirling Pure: Redesigned Interior

The cabin has evolved beyond the functional layout of the prototype to provide a more premium, driver-focused environment.

Each owner receives a custom-moulded racing seat designed specifically to their body dimensions using techniques similar to those employed in endurance racing. Customers can personalise upholstery colours, stitching patterns, graphics and trim finishes.

A newly designed motorsport-inspired steering wheel integrates essential driving controls, including a dedicated fan-speed paddle. A centrally mounted display provides real-time information including vehicle speed, battery charge, temperatures, power output and downforce settings.

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McMurty Speirling Pure: Personalisation and Motorsport Eligibility



Customers will be able to configure their Speirling Pure through McMurtry's bespoke customisation programme, selecting unique paint finishes, graphics, wheel designs and interior trim combinations. Each vehicle will be individually specified to its owner's preferences.

The Speirling Pure is eligible to compete in several international time attack championships, including Global Time Attack in the United States and European Time Attack Masters at the Nürburgring. It is also suited to exclusive track-focused events such as the GT1 Sports Club.

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