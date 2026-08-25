Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Matter Aera Platform To Spawn Four New Electric Motorcycles In Next 12–24 Months

Matter Aera platform to spawn four new electric motorcycles in next 12–24 months

By: Ayush Arya
Updated on: 25 Aug 2026, 12:49 pm
Follow us on:

  • The upcoming products will use the technology developed for the AERA, including the powertrain, battery systems and software.

The Matter Aera looks sharp and well-proportioned from all angles. It does, however, feel generic in places in terms of design (Tej Patel for HT Auto)
Matter Aera
EMI starting at just
₹2,600/ month
Check Eligibility

Matter is preparing to launch four new electric motorcycles based on the Aera platform over the next 12 to 24 months. The Ahmedabad-based EV maker said the upcoming models will target new variants and rider segments while retaining the core powertrain, battery and software architecture developed for the Aera. The company said the new motorcycles will form part of its next product cycle. MATTER has not yet disclosed the names, specifications or launch dates of the four upcoming motorcycles.

Limited Time Deals on Popular bikes

Avore EX2 ₹ 1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,100/ month
Check Eligibility
Revolt Motors RVX ₹ 1.24 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,800/ month
Check Eligibility
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ ₹ 1.3 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,800/ month
Check Eligibility
Vida VX2 ₹ 79,490 - 1.31 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,100/ month
Check Eligibility
ADMS TTX ₹ 1.15 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,600/ month
Check Eligibility
Honda Hornet 2.0 ₹ 1.45 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,000/ month
Check Eligibility

Four new motorcycles planned

The upcoming products will use the technology developed for the AERA, including the powertrain, battery systems and software. MATTER said the product expansion will allow the AERA platform to be adapted for different variants and rider requirements.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda SP 125
₹89,748
EMI starting at just
₹1,300/ month
Check Eligibility
Matter Aera
₹1.83 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,600/ month
Check Eligibility
Avore EX2
₹1.46 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,100/ month
Check Eligibility
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
₹1.30 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,800/ month
Check Eligibility
Revolt Motors RVX
₹1.24 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,800/ month
Check Eligibility
Revolt Motors RV400
₹1.40 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹2,000/ month
Check Eligibility

MATTER AERA: What it offers

The AERA is positioned as a geared electric motorcycle and uses a 4-speed manual transmission. Called HyperShift, the gearbox is designed to offer the experience of a conventional geared motorcycle with an electric powertrain. The motorcycle gets a liquid-cooled battery pack and motor. The AERA has a certified range of 172 km on a single charge. It also gets an onboard charging system that can be connected to a standard 5-amp household socket. Other features include a 7-inch connected touchscreen with navigation, music and call integration.

Also Read : Matter Aera launched at 1.93 lakh in Delhi. Check the geared EV motorbike out

Funding to support product expansion

The four new motorcycles are part of MATTER's growth plan following a $25 million (around 240 crore) funding round. The company said the capital will also be used to increase manufacturing and supply chain capacity, as well as to expand distribution and brand-building activities. The latest round was led by existing investors, who increased their investment in the company. MATTER said its total capital raised to date stands at around 1,000 crore, with more than 750 crore already deployed across manufacturing, research and development, and market entry.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 25 Aug 2026, 12:49 pm IST
TAGS: matter matter aera news
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Get your

Matter Aera
at ₹2,600/ month

Based on your credit profile

Check your eligibility in 1 minute
Check Eligibility
100% secure No impact on credit score