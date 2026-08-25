Matter Aera platform to spawn four new electric motorcycles in next 12–24 months

Matter is preparing to launch four new electric motorcycles based on the A era platform over the next 12 to 24 months. The Ahmedabad-based EV maker said the upcoming models will target new variants and rider segments while retaining the core powertrain, battery and software architecture developed for the Aera . The company said the new motorcycles will form part of its next product cycle. MATTER has not yet disclosed the names, specifications or launch dates of the four upcoming motorcycles.

Four new motorcycles planned

The upcoming products will use the technology developed for the AERA, including the powertrain, battery systems and software. MATTER said the product expansion will allow the AERA platform to be adapted for different variants and rider requirements.

MATTER AERA: What it offers

The AERA is positioned as a geared electric motorcycle and uses a 4-speed manual transmission. Called HyperShift, the gearbox is designed to offer the experience of a conventional geared motorcycle with an electric powertrain. The motorcycle gets a liquid-cooled battery pack and motor. The AERA has a certified range of 172 km on a single charge. It also gets an onboard charging system that can be connected to a standard 5-amp household socket. Other features include a 7-inch connected touchscreen with navigation, music and call integration.

Also Read : Matter Aera launched at ₹1.93 lakh in Delhi. Check the geared EV motorbike out

Funding to support product expansion

The four new motorcycles are part of MATTER's growth plan following a $25 million (around ₹240 crore) funding round. The company said the capital will also be used to increase manufacturing and supply chain capacity, as well as to expand distribution and brand-building activities. The latest round was led by existing investors, who increased their investment in the company. MATTER said its total capital raised to date stands at around ₹1,000 crore, with more than ₹750 crore already deployed across manufacturing, research and development, and market entry.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: