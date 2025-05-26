Matter Aera gets lifetime battery warranty. Check details

HT Auto
The battery, which is the most expensive component within an electric vehicle, will be covered for the life of the Aera. Typically, EV batteries come with warranties ranging from three to eight years.
The Matter Aera comes with a 5 kWh, IP67-rated battery that offers a certified range of up to 172 kilometres (claimed) on a single charge.
The Matter Aera comes with a 5 kWh, IP67-rated battery that offers a certified range of up to 172 kilometres (claimed) on a single charge.
The Indian electric two wheeler startup, Matter has introduced a lifetime battery warranty for its electric motorcycle, the Matter Aera. The company claims that this marks the first time such a warranty has been offered in India’s electric two-wheeler segment. The action is aimed to mitigate the second biggest concern to electric vehicle owners—battery life and battery replacement costs.

The battery, which is the most expensive component within an electric vehicle, will be covered for the life of the Aera. Typically, EV batteries come with warranties ranging from three to eight years. A lifetime warranty changes this standard significantly and may impact how riders evaluate the long-term cost of ownership.

Matter Aera: Battery tech

Matter states that its ability to offer this warranty stems from its decision to design and manufacture key components in-house, including the battery pack and Battery Management System (BMS). The systems have reportedly undergone extensive testing across various terrains and climates within India. The company claims that this in-house control allows for higher durability and performance consistency, which supports the lifetime coverage offering.

Also Read : Matter Aera electric motorcycle launches on Flipkart with attractive discounts

The Aera features a liquid-cooled battery—a less common feature in India’s two-wheeler EV market. Liquid cooling systems assist in regulating temperature, which can help create some conditions to extend battery life, especially in high ambient temperature environments and intense usage. The system is designed to help sustain performance and reduce battery heat stress.

Matter Aera: Specs

Matter Aera introduces a manual gearbox to the electric motorcycle segment, featuring a 4-speed transmission paired with three riding modes, namely Eco, City and Sport. This setup enables varied ride combinations, aiming to appeal to riders who want a more dynamic experience than conventional EVs typically offer.

Also watch: Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?

Another notable feature is the liquid-cooled powertrain, which allows the motor and battery to maintain performance in hot conditions. ht The bike can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in under 2.8 seconds.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 26 May 2025, 11:58 AM IST
TAGS: matter aera electric vehicle matter

