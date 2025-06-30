Matter Aera 5000+ real-world range tested in Sport mode: Here’s how far it went

The Matter Aera 5000+ represents a new direction for electric motorcycles in India, with its manual gearbox and electric powertrain. Matter claims it has a range of 125 km in City mode, but we wanted to find out how it would perform when ridden in a sportier way. We did our ride in city traffic in Ahmedabad, where the bike was kept in Sport mode the entire time and we used aggressive throttle inputs, which is the ultimate test for any EV's efficiency.

Matter Aera 5000+: Test setup: Route, mode, and riding style

Our ride took place in Ahmedabad, navigating a mix of city traffic ranging from free-flowing stretches to signal-heavy bottlenecks. . The bike started with 98 per cent charge and an odometer reading of 891.2 km. For the entire duration, it was kept in Sport mode and ridden with aggressive throttle inputs, to simulate how a performance-focused rider might actually use it.

Matter Aera 5000+: Real world range

At the end of the ride, the battery percentage dropped to 61 per cent, and the odometer showed 923.7 km, meaning we covered 32.5 km using 37 per cent of the battery. Extrapolating this, the estimated real-world range in Sport mode works out to approximately 88 km on a full charge.

Matter Aera 5000+: Real world energy efficiency

With the Matter Aera 5000+ housing a 5 kWh battery pack, the real-world energy consumption during our test worked out to around 17.6 km/kWh. While this is lower than the expected efficiency in City mode, it is in line with expectations for a performance-focused ride in Sport mode.

How it compares to claimed figures

Matter officially claims 110 km of range in Sport mode for the Aera 5000+, presumably using moderate throttle inputs and standard test cycles. Our estimate of 88 km is a more aggressive, real-world riding condition. The energy use and range will depend on terrain, rider weight, and traffic, but the Aera still is a viable option for everyday commutes, even for riders who like spirited riding.

Despite the heavy throttle use and constant riding in Sport mode, the Matter Aera 5000+ delivered a real-world range of 88 km, which is over 80 per cent of its claimed figure.

