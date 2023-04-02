Copyright © HT Media Limited
Maserati Quattroporte EV to rival Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S Plaid

Maserati is working on a pure electric version of its Quattroporte sedan, which is expected to launch sometime in the middle of 2024. When it launches, the upcoming Maserati Quattroporte EV will challenge rivals like the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S Plaid. British automotive publication Autocar UK has reported that the pure electric Quattroporte will be marginally smaller than the ICE version, which it will replace.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Apr 2023, 10:43 AM
Maserati Quattroporte EV could come promising around 1,000 hp peak power.

Maserati CEO Davide Grasso has reportedly said that the upcoming pure-electric Quattroporte will come with a disruptive design. However, despite the significantly updated design, the car will come as an unmistakable Maserati. While Grasso didn't divulge many details about the Maserati Quattroporte EV, it would have a similar design language to the new Granturismo and Grecale.

(Also watch: Tesla crash tests Cybertruck with different alloy wheels, result unknown)

Maserati CEO believes that this EV would play a key role in the brand's aim to become a premium luxury automaker rather than an executive car brand. Speaking about the pricing strategy, Maserati CEO Grasso said that the brand's cars are not for everybody. “We’re making the choice of not doing that. As a luxury brand, you want to choose what not to do, and then you choose what to do. This is not where I’m going to play. We are not for everybody. We are for those that are willing to pay a premium to have a unique performance and luxury experience," he added.

The Maserati Quattroporte EV will reportedly be underpinned by the STLA Medium architecture, which can accommodate a powertrain that can churn out more than 1,000 hp peak power. Also, expect the Quattroporte EV to be capable of running more than 482 km range and would come with AWD as standard.

The report claims that the Maserati Quattroporte EV will break cover in the fourth quarter of 2023, with the deliveries slated to commence in early-mid 2024. However, it is unclear if Maserati will sell a traditionally internal combustion engine-powered Quattroporte alongside the BEV variant.

First Published Date: 02 Apr 2023, 10:43 AM IST
