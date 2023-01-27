Maruti to launch six battery electric vehicles in India by 2030: Suzuki

After SUVs, Maruti Suzuki's next big focus in India is all set to be electric vehicles. A hint of its was showcased at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023 where it showcased its first EV concept eVX, which is expected to hit production by 2025. Now, its Japanese partner Suzuki Motor has confirmed that the carmaker will introduce six electric cars in the country in the next seven years. Maruti Suzuki is currently the leading car manufacturer in India with more than 40 per cent market share. Yet, it is the only carmaker among the top five to yet to join the EV race in India.

Maruti aims to become more carbon neutral as it revealed its strategy for FY2030. Suzuki Motor was quoted by news agency PTI saying, “In India, we will introduce the SUV battery EV announced at the Auto Expo 2023 in FY2024, with six models to be launched by FY2030." It also said that EVs will make up for around 15 per cent of its overall product lineup in the country while hybrid electric vehicles will constitute about 25 per cent by then.

Maruti Suzuki not only aims to bring in electric vehicles, but also more models based on CNG, biogas and ethanol mixed fuels. "While we expect the Indian market to grow toward FY2030, we also expect that an increase in total CO2 emission amount is unavoidable, regardless of the reduction in CO2 emission from products. We will challenge to strike a balance between increasing sales units and reducing total CO2 emission amount," Suzuki said.

Watch: Maruti unveiled eVX EV Concept at Auto Expo 2023

Maruti currently has more than 10 models which offer CNG versions in India. It also showcased a WagonR model based on flex fuel at the Auto Expo. However, the carmaker has not launched any model yet based on biogas fuel. Suzuki said, "This biogas can be used for Suzuki's CNG models that account for approximately 70 per cent of the CNG car market in India." The Japanese auto giant has signed an MoU with the National Dairy Development Board and Banas Dairy to conduct verification of biogas.

