Maruti Suzuki eVX to launch early next year. Here's what to expect

Maruti Suzuki has recently revealed that the company’s first electric vehicle will enter into series production by the Spring of 2025. The vehicle was first shown in the eVX concept form at the 2023 Auto Expo and later at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. While the earlier plan was to start the production of the EV by the end of 2024, it was reported that due to some issues with the cell to be used in the vehicle, the production timeline has been shifted.

Maruti Suzuki eVX will also come with a 4-wheel drive system. The eVX will go on sale in various countries such as Japan, India, Europe, Africa, and t

Also Read : Maruti eVX electric SUV India production timeline revealed

Suzuki Motor Corporation (Suzuki) andToyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) have decided to further strengthen collaboration in the supply of a battery EV SUV model developed by Suzuki to Toyota. Both OEMs have already collaborated on the hybrid vehicles that they are selling in India which are the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

While the first EV from Maruti Suzuki is yet to enter into mass production, several spy shots of the vehicle have given us an idea as to what to expect from the upcoming EV. Here are the key expected highlights of the EV.

Maruti Suzuki eVX: Expected specs

The Maruti Suzuki eVX is expected to measure at 4,300 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and 1,600 mm in height. The production vehicle is expected to feature a 60 kWh battery pack that can deliver a driving range of up to 550 km on a single charge. However, we will have to wait for the official launch to have more details regarding the battery pack and the real-world range.

Also watch: Maruti unveiled eVX EV Concept at Auto Expo 2023

Moreover, it is confirmed now that the Maruti Suzuki eVX will be available with a four-wheel drive system as well. This means that the electric motors will sit on the front as well as on the rear axle. However, as of now, the power and torque output of the electric motors is not known.

Maruti Suzuki eVX: Expected features

The Maruti Suzuki eVX will feature LED headlight and DRL units, a LED lightbar, high-mounted stop lamp, rear spoiler as well as a shark-fin antenna. However, unlike the concept model that has been showcased, the production model will get normal ORVMs, alloy wheels and a proper steering wheel instead of the steering yoke that was featured in the concept model.

During the showcase at the Tokyo Auto Show, Suzuki had also revealed several details about the cabin of the eVX electric vehicle. The EV, when launched, is expected to come with features like a large touchscreen infotainment system compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, front-ventilated seats, automatic climate control, electric adjustment for the driver seat and an auto-dimming IRVM.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: