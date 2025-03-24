Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to MG Cyberster: Electric cars confirmed for India launch soon

Indian electric car market has been bulging at a never-before fast pace over the last few years. With the evolving consumer mindset, demand increase and improving charging infrastructure, several carmakers have been launching their respective models in this space. The majority of the carmakers in India, except a few including Honda, Toyota, Jeep etc. have already entered the market with their respective cars. In the coming months, several more electric cars are slated to launch in the Indian market, which will include the biggest passenger vehicle manufacturer in the country, Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the first-ever electric car of the brand that was previously showcased in a concept form christened eVX, was displayed at the Auto Expo 2025 in its production-ready guise. The e Vitara is ready to be launched in the country soon. Besides that, some other electric cars are also slated to launch here soon.

Here is a quick look at the electric cars that are confirmed for India launch in a few months.