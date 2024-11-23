Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to make its Indian debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is set to debut in India during the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in its full production guise. This is the first-ever all-electric vehicle made by India’s largest carmaker and it was first unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo in the form of the eVX concept. This year, the e Vitara broke cover globally for the first time at EICMA 2024 held in Milan, Italy.

Maruti Suzuki has drawn all eyes to itself as it enters the EV arena for the first time. While the carmaker is late to the game and will face established competitors such as Tata Motors, company officials have said that the initial phases will not be focused on moving large volumes. With this, let us now have a look at what the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has to offer: