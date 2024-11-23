Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to make its Indian debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is set to debut in India during the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in its full production guise. This is the first-ever all-electric vehicle made by India’s largest carmaker and it was first unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo in the form of the eVX concept. This year, the e Vitara broke cover globally for the first time at EICMA 2024 held in Milan, Italy.
Maruti Suzuki has drawn all eyes to itself as it enters the EV arena for the first time. While the carmaker is late to the game and will face established competitors such as Tata Motors, company officials have said that the initial phases will not be focused on moving large volumes. With this, let us now have a look at what the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has to offer:
The e Vitara will be available globally with two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The manufacturer has not stated if Indian buyers will have access to both options and while the range remains uncertain, it is estimated that the car can travel 400 km on a single charge. The 49 kWh battery is only available in the 2WD model and promises to deliver 142 bhp and 189 Nm of torque. The 61 kWh battery generates 172 bhp and 189 Nm of torque in the 2WD variant. The 4WD with the same churns out 300 Nm of torque. Suzuki has highlighted that the engine comprises a highly efficient eAxle that merges the motor and inverter along with the lithium-iron-phosphate batteries.
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is constructed on a newly designed platform dubbed the HEARTECT-e. Maruti Suzuki says this was created exclusively for battery electric vehicles. This platform has a lightweight frame with high-voltage protection and a small overhang to allow for an expansive interior. Suzuki also claims that deleting underfloor members from the platform's main floor has led to an increase in battery capacity.
The e Vitara is expected to have off-road capabilities thanks to an electric 4WD system that is poised to set Maruti Suzuki apart from its competitors. This is known as the ALLGRIP-e system, and it has two separate eAxles in the front and back, providing precise control and response. The 4WD system also includes a Trail Mode, which helps the e Vitara to move out of tough terrain. In this mode, the car applies brakes to spinning tyres while distributing torque in the opposite direction.
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara measures 4,275 mm long, 1,800 mm wide, and 1,635 mm tall. It features a 2,700-mm wheelbase and comes riding on 18-inch or 19-inch alloy wheels, depending on the model. It has a ground clearance of 180 mm and a turning radius of 5.2 m.
It was previously announced that the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara would go into production in Spring of 2025. The new electric SUV will debut in India first and is going to be constructed at the Suzuki Motor Gujarat facility for both domestic sales and export. This facility is going to be made exclusive to the e Vitara upon its launch as well as all subsequent EV models from the manufacturer.
