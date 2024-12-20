Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara 's production version will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Suzuki e Vitara made its first global debut at an international event in Milan. Till now, we have seen the e Vitara in its concept form which was called eVX . It is expected that the Maruti Suzuki will launch the e Vitara in the Indian market by mid-2025.

Maruti Suzuki further announced that they will be opening new charging stations. This will include home charging solutions as well as a nationwide network of fast chargers available at Maruti Suzuki dealerships and service touchpoints. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said “Our goal is to make EVs accessible, convenient, and appealing to a broader set of customers, and this is exactly what we have set out to achieve with the e Vitara."

Watch: Suzuki e Vitara, Maruti’s first electric car, breaks cover | Range, features, specs | India launch

Which platform will Maruti Suzuki use for e Vitara?

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is constructed on a platform known as HEARTECT-e, which has been specifically designed for battery electric vehicles. This platform boasts a lightweight framework that incorporates high-voltage protection and a compact overhang, facilitating a roomy interior. Additionally, Suzuki emphasizes that the battery capacity has been optimized by removing underfloor components from the primary floor of the platform. Then there are the wheels which are placed in the corners.

What are the dimensions of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara?

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara measures 4,275 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and has a height of 1,635 mm. It has a 2,700 mm long wheelbase and rides on 18-inch or 19-inch alloy wheels depending on the variant chosen. It features a ground clearance of 180 mm and a turning radius of 5.2 metres.

(Read more: Maruti Suzuki WagonR turns 25: What makes it a champion in a world of SUVs)

What could be the powertrain and battery options for the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara?

The e Vitara is going to be globally offered with two battery pack options – 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The manufacturer has not confirmed whether Indian customers will get access to both options, and while details about the range are unknown, the car is expected to make 400 km on a single charge. The 49 kWh battery promises to deliver 142 bhp and 189 Nm of torque and it is limited to the 2WD variant. The 61 kWh battery allows for 172 bhp and 189 Nm of torque in the 2WD model. The 4WD with the same makes 300 Nm of torque. Suzuki has added that the powertrain is made up of a highly efficient eAxle that integrates the motor and inverter along with the lithium iron-phosphate batteries.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: