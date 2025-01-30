Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to launch soon. Here are all the colour options and features available

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara , the first ever electric vehicle from the Indian carmaker, which was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025 is all set to launch in India. While the timelines for the launch haven’t been confirmed yet, it is expected that the e Vitara will be launched in March or April of this year. Ahead of its launch, the company website has revealed a few more details about the upcoming EV.

According to the website, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be available in a total of 10 exterior colour options, including six monotone and four dual-tone shades. The monotone palette features Nexa Blue, Splendid Silver, Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Bluish Black, and Opulent Red. Meanwhile, the dual-tone variants will come with a black roof along with blacked-out A- and B-pillars, paired with Arctic White, Land Breeze Green, Splendid Silver, and Opulent Red for a striking contrast.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Features

The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara gets a dual-tone interior with squared-off elements on the dashboard and air vents. The key highlight of the cabin is the dual integrated screens, serving as both the infotainment system and the digital driver’s display. It further gets a two-spoke steering wheel. The e-Vitara is packed with premium features, including a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a 360-degree camera, and connected car technology.

Furthermore it will also come with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster along with in-car connectivity technology, single-zone automatic climate control, PM 2.5 air filter, and a 10-way power-adjustable seat.

In terms of safety, the e Vitara will get level 2 ADAS features, a first for Maruti Suzuki. The ADAS features will include lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and other functionalities. Besides, the EV will also get seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold functionality.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Price and launch

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is expected to be priced between ₹17 lakh, ex-showroom to ₹26 lakh for the top end 61 kWh battery pack option with AWD capabilities. The company had earlier revealed that the EV will be available in the market from the Spring of 2025 (between March and April) and will be sold through theNexa channel. Upon launch, the e Vitara will take on rivals like theMahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV and the Hyundai Creta Electric.

