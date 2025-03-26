Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to launch soon. Here's what to expect

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara , the debutante electric vehicle from India’s leading carmaker, is set to be launched soon. The EV made its global debut in November 2024, in Italy, while during the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo in January 2025, the e Vitara made its India debut. Maruti Suzuki has already stated that it is betting big on the e Vitara to be the leading player in the Indian passenger vehicle market by 2026.

In addition to introducing the electric SUV, Maruti Suzuki is also focusing on developing a strong EV charging network for the vehicle's customers, which the automaker thinks would enable it to meet its goal of being the nation's top producer of electric vehicles. Here are some predictions about Maruti Suzuki's very first electric car.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Design

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara takes cues from the Maruti Suzuki eVX concept unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo. The e Vitara features LED projector headlamps, Y-shaped LED DRL and front fog lamps. Since it is an EV, it does not need a conventional radiator grille.

There is black cladding at the side profile. It is equipped with 18-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels. On moving towards the back, there is a black bumper and three-piece LED taillight joined together by a shiny black strip.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Cabin and Interior

The cabin of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara gets a dual-spoke steering wheel and a dual-screen configuration on the dashboard. The dual-screen configuration brings together a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system as well as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Some of the other design features and features within the cabin of e Vitara are rectangular AC vents, auto-dimming IRVM, semi-leatherette seat upholstery, an electronic parking brake and a wireless phone charger. Also, it has a panoramic sunroof, a 10-way adjustable driver's seat, ventilated front seats etc. It will also feature seven airbags as standard, a 360-degree surround view camera and ADAS.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Specs

The company hasn't confirmed yet, but it is speculated that the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will come in two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. Both the battery packs will have varying power outputs, offering a range of over 500 kilometres on a single charge. The e Vitara will have the ability to support both 7 kW AC charging and up to 70 kW DC fast charging.

The 49 kWh battery pack, in combination with a front-axle mounted electric motor guarantees 142 bhp maximum power and 192.2 Nm of maximum torque. The 61 kWh battery pack guarantees to deliver 171 bhp maximum power and 192.5 Nm of maximum torque.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Price and rivals

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will enter the fiercely competitive electric compact SUV market. The segment currently houses six models across different price points starting with the MG Windsor EV followed by the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta EV and the MG ZS EV. While the Mahindra BE 6 and the BYD Atto 3 are at the top end of the spectrum. It is expected that Maruti Suzuki will go for an aggressive pricing strategy with the e Vitara. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is expected to cost between ₹16 lakh and ₹21 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

