Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to launch on December 2. Check details

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki is on the brink of its most significant transition into electric mobility. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is scheduled to make its domestic debut on 2 December 2025, marking Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s first full battery-electric vehicle (BEV) for the Indian market. While the date is now firm, the real challenge will be turning that launch into genuine market relevance.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is built on the company’s dedicated “Heartect-e” platform and will be offered in two battery capacities - 49 kWh and 61 kWh.

The e Vitara is built on the company’s dedicated “Heartect-e" platform and will be offered in two battery capacities - 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The two sizes suggest Maruti is targeting both urban commuters and more range-demanding buyers.

The smaller pack of 49 kWh has a WLTP range of as much as 344 km and is available with a front-wheel drive setup which produces 142 bhp and 193 Nm of torque. The bigger 61 kWh pack is available in FWD and AWD variants. While the FWD variant provides a WLTP range of up to 426 km, from an electric motor that puts out 171bhp and 193 Nm, the AWD variant ups the power output to 181 bhp and 307 Nm of torque for a range of up to 395 km. Pricewise, there are early reports of a starting range of around ₹20 lakh ex-showroom for the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara : Design

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara presents a modern and premium design with LED projector headlights, Y-shaped LED daytime running lights, and front fog lamps. As it is an electric vehicle, there is no need for any traditional radiator grille. The side profile is accented with black cladding and 18-inch aerodynamically optimised alloy wheels. At the rear, it sports a black bumper, three-piece LED taillights connected by a glossy black strip.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Interior and features

Inside, the e Vitara is equipped with a dual-spoke steering wheel and a dual-screen dashboard setup. This includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Other interior features include rectangular AC vents, an auto-dimming IRVM, semi-leatherette seats, an electronic parking brake, and a wireless phone charger. Additional amenities are a panoramic sunroof, a 10-way adjustable driver's seat, and ventilated front seats. The vehicle comes standard with seven airbags, a 360-degree surround view camera, and ADAS technology.

