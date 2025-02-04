HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to get a single battery pack choice for each trim. Variant-wise powertrains explained

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 04 Feb 2025, 09:41 AM
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the first-ever electric car from the brand that broke its cover at the Auto Expo 2025, comes with two battery pack options – 49 kWh and 61 kWh.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is the first-ever electric car from India's biggest passenger vehicle manufacturer. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara broke cover at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2025 ahead of its nearing launch. The automaker is betting big on this model to grab a sizeable share of the Indian electric passenger vehicle market where Tata Motors currently holds the lion's share.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, in its production-ready avatar, has revealed its details like design, features and specifications as well. Ahead of the imminent launch, offline bookings for the electric SUV are already underway in select cities across India.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be available in three variants, namely - Delta, Zeta and Alpha. There will be two different battery pack choices for the electric SUV, which include a 49 kWh unit and a 61 kWh unit, both offering different power outputs, promising a range of more than 500 kilometres on a single charge. The e Vitara will support both 7 kW AC charging and up to 70 kW DC fast charging.

Interestingly, each of the variants of Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be available with a single battery pack choice, which means customers of any variant of the electric SUV will have no option to select between a smaller and bigger battery pack.

Here is a variant-wise battery pack and specifications explainer for the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara SUV.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Delta

The base variant of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is Delta. Among the two battery pack options, 49 kWh and 61 kWh, the Delta trim will get the smaller one only. The 49 kWh battery pack, paired with a front-axle mounted electric motor promises 142 bhp peak power and 192.2 Nm of maximum torque. While the car manufacturer is yet to reveal the exact details about the range on offer from the Delta trim, expect it to come promising around 500 kilometres range on a single charge.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Zeta

The mid-level trim of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be the Zeta, which will get only a 61 kWh battery pack, the bigger one among the two. It won't be available with the 49 kWh battery pack. This battery pack, paired with a front-axle mounted electric motor, promises to pump out 171 bhp peak power, while torque output remains the same as the Delta trim at 192.5 Nm. Expect it to offer more than 500 kilometres range on a full charge.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Alpha

The top-end trim of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be Alpha. This one will be available with the bigger battery pack, a 61 kWh unit, just like the Zeta trim. The power and torque output of the Alpha trim of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be the same as the Zeta trim. Like the Zeta variant, the Alpha too will offer more than 500 kilometres range on a full charge.

First Published Date: 04 Feb 2025, 09:41 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Maruti Suzuki e Vitara electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

