Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to debut tomorrow: What to expect on pricing and features

Maruti Suzuki will take its first major step into India’s electric SUV space tomorrow with the debut of the e Vitara. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has been in the spotlight since its first appearance at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. This launch marks the beginning of the company’s long-planned EV rollout.
The new electric SUV will be introduced on December 2, with pricing expected to be at around ₹17-22 lakh (ex-showroom). If Maruti positions it within this bracket, the e-Vitara will enter the same price territory as the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and the MG Windsor EV. Fast-charging capability via both AC and DC systems is expected to be standard across variants.
Maruti’s first EV is expected to arrive with two battery choices, aimed at catering to different buyer needs:
Power figures are likely to fall between 142 bhp and 172 bhp, with torque estimated at around 192.5 Nm. Early versions are expected to run on front-wheel drive, while an all-wheel-drive configuration is planned for a later stage.
While the e-Vitara carries forward the familiar stance associated with the Vitara nameplate, Maruti has given it a more modern, EV-centric identity. The SUV is expected to feature a distinctive three-point LED DRL signature integrated into the headlamp cluster, along with gloss-black detailing on the bumpers for a more premium look.
Blacked-out 18-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels add to its efficiency-focused design, while the sculpted 3D bodywork and matching matrix-style tail lamps give the SUV a sharper, more contemporary appearance. The overall styling blends traditional SUV proportions with futuristic elements that are becoming characteristic of the electric segment.
Inside, the e-Vitara is expected to offer a more upmarket feel than any current Maruti SUV. Key features likely to be offered include:
On the safety and driver-assistance front, the SUV is expected to pack seven airbags, Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and a PM2.5 air filter, among other features.
With the e-Vitara, Maruti Suzuki is preparing to enter the EV market at a time when people are interested in EVs. Global players like Tesla and VinFast have also entered with their offerings.
The official prices and detailed variant information of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara are slated to be revealed tomorrow.
