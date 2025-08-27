Barring Arctic and Antarctic, Suzuki e-Vitara will be present in every continent

Maruti Suzuki has commenced rolling out the e Vitara electric SUV, which is the first-ever production electric car from Maruti Suzuki as well as Suzuki Motor Corporation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off the rolling out ceremony of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara from the automaker's Gujarat plant. The car manufacturer has announced that it will export the e Vitara EV to more than 100 countries around the world.

Maruti Suzuki will ship made-in-India e Vitara SUV to more than 100 countries around the world, while Europe and Japan will be key export markets for this EV.

The e Vitara is slated to launch in India on September 3, which will mark Maruti Suzuki's entry into a segment where tough rivals like Tata Motors, Hyundai, Kia, and MG have already entered. Interestingly, despite being a late entrant in this space, Maruti Suzuki aims to be a major player, and the e Vitara will play a crucial role in that strategy. However, beyond that, the made-in-India e Vitara is going to be a leading model in the journey of Suzuki Motor Corporation, as it will be shipped to every continent around the world, barring only the Arctic and Antarctica. In a nutshell, the export commencement of the electric SUV marks a major milestone for the Indian auto industry as well as the company's global strategy.

Europe and Japan to be key export markets for Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs at Maruti Suzuki India, shared the company's vision about e Vitara. Speaking to ANI, he said that while the EV will be exported to more than 100 countries around the world, covering all the continents, barring only the Arctic and Antarctic, Europe and Japan are going to be key export destinations for the model. "We will export the e-Vitara to more than 100 countries. Europe and Japan will be our key markets. Barring the Arctic and Antarctic, we will be present in every continent," he said.

Bharti added that Latin America, South America, Africa, Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand are among the markets where the company will make the vehicle available.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Production capacity is the key

Beyond being the first electric car of the brand, the e Vitara is also a strategic product for the auto company. At the Gujarat EV production facility, where the OEM will be manufacturing the e-SUV, the total production capacity is 750,000 units per annum, spread across three lines.

The third line, which has been newly commissioned, has the ability to manufacture both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. This third production line has an annual capacity of 250,000 units.

Maruti Suzuki has already invested about ₹21,000 crore in the Gujarat facility and plans to invest another ₹3,100 crore to add a fourth production line. The plant is also expected to generate around 100,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: A key strategic product

Built on a dedicated EV platform and equipped with advanced technology-aided features, the e Vitara is a high-technology, high-performance product, promising up to 500 km range on a single charge. Maruti Suzuki dubs it as a very powerful product and is expecting good market acceptance for this model.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: