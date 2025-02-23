Maruti Suzuki e Vitara teased ahead of launch: Range and features revealed. Check details

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is the first electric vehicle from the stables of the country’s largest four wheeler maker. The company showcased its first EV for the Indian shores during the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025, while the e Vitara was unveiled earlier in November 2024 in Italy. While Maruti Suzuki had revealed few of the details of the model, now the company revealed the range and tech that the EV will get.

In a recently posted teaser, the cabin of the e Vitara was revealed. Interestingly, along with the cabin features, the range of the e Vitara was also revealed. The teaser showcased that on a full charge, the e Vitara will get a range of 500 km. While there will be two different battery pack choices for the electric SUV, which include a 49 kWh unit and a 61 kWh unit, both offering different power outputs, the 500 km range is expected to be offered with the 61 kWh variants. The 49 kWh battery promises to deliver 142 bhp and 189 Nm of torque and it is limited to the 2WD variant. The 61 kWh battery allows for 172 bhp and 189 Nm of torque in the 2WD model.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Features

The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara gets a dual-tone interior with squared-off elements on the dashboard and air vents. The key highlight of the cabin is the dual integrated screens, serving as both the infotainment system and the digital driver’s display. It further gets a two-spoke steering wheel. The e-Vitara is packed with premium features, including a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a 360-degree camera, and connected car technology.

Maruti has also introduced several first-time features in the e-Vitara, such as Level-2 ADAS for enhanced safety. Additional safety equipment includes seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold functionality.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Design

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is essentially the production version of the Maruti Suzuki eVX concept that was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. Up front, the EV gets LED headlights with three-piece Y-shaped DRLs, reminiscent of the eVX concept. Alongside this, at the front it also gets a blacked-out bumper with integrated fog lamps and strong silver skid plates to give it a butch look.

At the sides, the e Vitara gets a set of either 18 inch or 19 inch alloy wheels, depending on the variant, along with body cladding and rear door handles on the C-pillar. At the rear, it is features connected LED tail lights, a shark fin antenna, and a roof spoiler which add to its sporty look.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Price and launch

The prices for the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be revealed at a later stage. Expect the prices to range between ₹17 lakh, ex-showroom to ₹26 lakh for the top end 61 kWh battery pack option with AWD capabilities. The company had earlier revealed that the EV will be available in the market from the Spring of 2025 (between March and April) and will be sold through the Nexa channel. Upon launch, the e Vitara will take on rivals like the Mahindra BE 6,MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV and the Hyundai Creta Electric.

