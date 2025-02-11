Maruti Suzuki e Vitara starts reaching dealerships ahead of nearing launch

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is the first electric car from the carmaker, which is being ready for India launch after being showcased at the Auto Expo 2025 of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. While Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the e Vitara electric SUV in India in March 2025, the EV has started reaching dealerships.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is going to be the first-ever electric car from the brand and it will be sold in India as well as exported to international mar

Maruti Suzuki has already stated that it is betting big on the e Vitara to be the leading player in the Indian passenger vehicle market by 2026. Also, besides launching the electric SUV, Maruti Suzuki is emphasising on building a robust EV charging infrastructure for the buyers of the car, which the auto company believes will help it to achieve the target of becoming the leading electric car manufacturer in the country.

If you have been planning to put your money on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, here is everything you must know before moving ahead.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Key exterior design elements

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara comes with a design philosophy that is contemporary and upmarket. It gets LED projector headlights, Y-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRL) and front fog lamps. Being an EV, it doesn't require a traditional radiator grille. At the side profile, there is black cladding. It runs on 18-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels. Moving to the rear, there is a black bumper and three-piece LED taillight connected by a glossy black strip.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Interior and features

Inside the cabin, the EV gets a dual-spoke steering wheel and a dual-screen setup on the dashboard. The dual-screen setup combines a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system as well as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Other design elements and features inside the cabin of e Vitara include rectangular AC vents, auto-dimming IRVM, semi-leatherette seat upholstery, an electronic parking brake and a wireless phone charger. Also, there is a panoramic sunroof, a 10-way adjustable driver's seat, ventilated front seats etc. It will also come with seven airbags as standard, a 360-degree surround view camera and ADAS.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Battery, range, power

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be available in two battery pack choices: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. Both the battery packs will offer different power outputs, promising a range of more than 500 kilometres on a single charge. The e Vitara will support both 7 kW AC charging and up to 70 kW DC fast charging. The 49 kWh battery pack, paired with a front-axle mounted electric motor promises 142 bhp peak power and 192.2 Nm of maximum torque. The 61 kWh battery pack promises to pump out 171 bhp peak power and 192.5 Nm of maximum torque.

