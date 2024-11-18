Maruti Suzuki e Vitara spied on Indian roads ahead of launch. Check details

One of the most anticipated electric vehicles in recent times has been the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. The first ever EV from the largest carmaker in India was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in the form of eVX concept. Later in 2024, the production version of the EV was showcased in Italy. Now, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has been spied testing on the Indian roads.

To make its debut in India during the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be produced at the Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) plant for both domestic and export markets. Recently a camouflaged unit of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara was spied on Delhi Gurugram highway.

While the e Vitara has already been revealed to the world, the recent spy shot has given us an idea as to how the first electric vehicle from Maruti Suzuki will look on roads. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara measures 4,275 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, and has a height of 1,635 mm. It has a 2,700 mm long wheelbase and rides on 18-inch or 19-inch alloy wheels depending on the variant chosen. It features a ground clearance of 180 mm and a turning radius of 5.2 metres.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is built on a newly developed platform called the HEARTECT-e, and this has been made specifically for battery electric cars. This platform features a lightweight structure that has high-voltage protection alongside a short overhang that allows for a spacious interior. Suzuki added that battery capacity has been maximised by eliminating underfloor members from the platform’s main floor.

In terms of design, while the eVX concept had a futuristic vibe to it, the production version of the electric vehicle looks more conventional while retaining some of the EV specific details. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara gets a boxy look with thick cladding all round andchunky wheel arches. It gets Y-shaped LED DRLs housed with headlamps as a single unit rather than split setup that is very common in newer cars. Meanwhile at the rear, it gets connected LED tail lights. Interestingly, the charging port has been mounted on the front fender of the vehicle with it extending over to the wheel arches.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Specs

The e Vitara is going to be globally offered with two battery pack options – 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The manufacturer has not confirmed whether Indian customers will get access to both options, and while details about the range are unknown, the car is expected to make 400 km on a single charge. The 49 kWh battery promises to deliver 142 bhp and 189 Nm of torque and it is limited to the 2WD variant. The 61 kWh battery allows for 172 bhp and 189 Nm of torque in the 2WD model. The 4WD with the same makes 300 Nm of torque. The company has added that the powertrain is made up of a highly efficient eAxle that integrates the motor and inverter along with the lithium iron-phosphate batteries.

Additionally, the e Vitara also gets off-road capabilities with an electric 4WD system that can set Maruti Suzuki apart from competitors. This is called the ALLGRIP-e system and it features two independent eAxles at the front and rear, offering precise control and responsiveness. The 4WD system further features something called a Trail Mode that allows the e Vitara to move out of rough terrain. With this, the car applies brakes to spinning tyres and distributes torque in the opposite direction.

