Maruti Suzuki e Vitara showcased in India ahead of January 2026 launch

Maruti Suzuki has officially showcased the e Vitara in India again and has announced that it will be officially launched in January 2026. With the latest model, the company makes a grand entry into the growing electric vehicle space on our shores, starting a new chapter in its electrification strategy. First previewed as the eVX concept at Auto Expo 2023 and later revealed in full production form at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the new electric SUV becomes Maruti’s first mass-market battery electric product built on a dedicated EV architecture.

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is underpinned by the new HEARTECT-e platform. Purpose-built for EVs, it brings a flat-floor design and a reinforced high-voltage safety structure with short overhangs for compactness. It is positioned in the compact electric SUV segment and will be offered with two battery pack options and both 2WD and 4WD variants. Maruti claims a driving range of up to 543 km (ARAI) on the top-spec variant. The e Vitara can be had with 10 colour options with four dual-tone schemes.

Category Details Platform HEARTECT-e dedicated EV architecture Battery Options 49 kWh LFP / 61 kWh LFP Range 344 km (WLTP, 49 kWh) / 543 km (ARAI, 61 kWh) Drivetrain 2WD (49 & 61 kWh) / 4WD (61 kWh only) Power Output 142 bhp (49 kWh) / 172 bhp (61 kWh 2WD) Torque 189 Nm (2WD) / 300 Nm (4WD) 4WD System ALLGRIP-e with independent front & rear eAxle motors, Trail Mode Interior Highlights Dual-screen layout, 10.1-inch infotainment, ventilated seats, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable driver's seat ADAS Level-2 with lane keep assist, AEB, adaptive cruise Safety Rating 5-star Bharat NCAP Colours 10 choices including 4 dual-tone Launch Timeline January 2026

Battery, range, and performance

Maruti is selling the e Vitara with 49 kWh and 61 kWh LFP battery packs. The 49 kWh version is offered exclusively in 2WD guise, making 142 bhp and 189 Nm and delivering a claimed WLTP range of 344 km. The larger 61 kWh unit can be had in both 2WD and 4WD variants, delivering up to 543 km (ARAI) on a single charge. This unit helps make 172 bhp and 189 Nm in 2WD, while the 4WD model pushes torque to 300 Nm.

The e Vitara additionally debuts Suzuki’s ALLGRIP-e electric 4WD system on the 61 kWh variants with independent front and rear eAxle motors. The system further features a dedicated Trail Mode that employs selective braking and torque distribution to enhance off-road performance.

Interior and technology

Stepping inside the e Vitara reveals a clean dashboard layout with squared-off air vents and a dual-screen display setup that merges a 10.1-inch infotainment system and digital instrument cluster with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. The driver is treated to a two-spoke steering wheel and a 10-way power-adjustable seat, alongside the broad range of connected features via Suzuki Connect.

Creature comforts in the SUV include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, automatic climate control, EPB with auto-hold, and connected car functions.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Secures Five-Star Rating in Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

Safety and ADAS

The e Vitara becomes the first Maruti model to offer a Level-2 ADAS suite, featuring lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and emergency braking, among other driver aids. Standard safety equipment includes seven airbags, 360-degree camera, ESC, ABS with EBD, and front & rear parking sensors. The SUV has received a 5-star rating from the Bharat NCAP crash test.

Maruti has confirmed that it will launch the e Vitara in January 2026, which is when the official prices will be revealed. Bookings will open soon, although a concrete date has not yet been disclosed.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: