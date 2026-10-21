Made-in-India Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara secures 4-star safety rating in Japan NCAP

The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara , the first electric SUV from Maruti Suzuki , has received a four-star overall safety rating in Japan NCAP's 2026 assessment. The made-in-India electric SUV has secured an A rank for preventive safety and a B rank for collision safety, with its automatic emergency accident reporting system classified as Advanced Type II.

Previously, the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara secured a five-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash test, while it also scored four-star ratings in Euro NCAP and ANCAP crash tests.

The four-star result combines performance across accident-prevention systems, collision protection, and automatic emergency accident reporting. Interestingly, the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara has already earned a five-star safety rating in the Indian market in the Bharat NCAP crash test. Previously, in Euro NCAP and ANCAP crash tests, the electric SUV scored overall four-star ratings. The e-Vitara comes with seven airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with EBD, 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat anchor points, and an Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) as standard safety features.

In active safety tests, the made-in-India Suzuki e-Vitara performed strongly. The SUV achieved Level 5 in automatic emergency braking assessments involving pedestrians during daytime and at night, as well as cyclists. Also, it received Level 5 in lane-departure prevention, high-performance headlights and acceleration suppression during pedal misapplication.

Emergency braking for an oncoming vehicle during a right turn received Level 4, as did pedestrian detection during right or left turns. The motorcycle-related right-turn scenario returned Level 3, while emergency braking for crossing vehicles at an intersection received a Level 2 rating.

In collision assessments, the e-Vitara achieved a top-notch rating of Level 5 for driver protection in the full-width frontal impact test, while rear-seat protection in the same test received Level 4. The new offset frontal collision assessment also returned a Level 4 rating.

In the side-impact protection test, it received Level 5. In the rear-impact test scenario, neck protection for both driver and front passenger received a Level 5 rating. Pedestrian protection results during the tests were mixed, as the EV received Level 3 for head protection and Level 5 for leg protection, while seatbelt reminders received Level 4.

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