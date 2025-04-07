Maruti Suzuki e Vitara pre-bookings open, launch likely in May 2025

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch its first-ever electric car e Vitara, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025 in production ready guise. The electric SUV's pre-bookings has commenced now, which indicates an imminent launch. Expect Maruti Suzuki to launch the e Vitara to launch later this month or in May 2025.

Upon launch, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will compete with some tough rivals such as the Hyundai Creta Electric and Tata Nexon EV among others. The carmaker has already revealed that the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be sold through the OEM's premium retail network Nexa. It will be available with two battery pack options and three variants - Delta, Zeta and Alpha. Also, The e Vitara will be the brand’s first model to get Level 2 ADAS, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a few other high-end features.

While several automakers in the mass-market segment including brand like Hyundai, Tata Motors, MG, Mahindra have launched their respective electric cars, Maruti Suzuki is yet to enter that segment despite being the country's largest automaker in terms of sales volume. However, Maruti Suzuki has revealed that despite being a late entrant in the space, the OEM is banking big on e Vitara to become the leading player in this segment.

With the e Vitara, Maruti Suzuki is taking a top-down approach in the Indian electric car market, which is a strategy automakers like Mahindra have taken already.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Key facts

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will come as the brand's first car to have a Level 2 ADAS, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a few other high-end features including a panoramic glass roof, automatic climate control, wireless charger, ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVM, a 360-degree surround view camera, power-adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, sliding and recline function for the second row, and seven airbags.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will come with a front wheel drive configuration. The battery pack option will depend on the variants. The Delta variant will get a 48.8 kWh battery pack, whereas the Zeta and Alpha variants will have a larger 61.1 kWh pack. All the three variants will come with 7 kW AC charging and 70 kW DC fast charging capability.

