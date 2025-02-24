Maruti Suzuki plans to launch four EVs in India by 2030, targets 50% market share

Maruti Suzuki is a late entrant in the Indian electric car market with its first-ever EV e Vitara yet to launch. However, the carmaker is aiming to lead the Indian electric passenger vehicle market with at least four electric cars slated to launch in the country by FY2030. While revealing its product strategy and mid-term management plan for FY2025-FY2030, Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that it will bring four electric cars to the market.

Maruti Suzuki EVs: What would be other electric cars

Maruti Suzuki is slated to launch its first electric car e Vitara in India soon. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025. Beyond that, the carmaker has plans to launch three more electric cars in the country market by 2030. Maruti Suzuki has already indicated that it would launch the Fronx EV, a pure electric version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover, which is based on the Baleno premium hatchback.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Besides that, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga could be another model in the Indian passenger vehicle market, which would receive an all-electric iteration. Considering the fact that the affordable MPV segment remains an untapped market with volume potential among fleet operations, the automaker may launch an Ertiga EV. However, the auto company is yet to reveal any details of its electric vehicle product strategy.

Maruti Suzuki aims to regain lost footprint

Maruti Suzuki aims to regain its lost footprint in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The carmaker's market share dropped below 50 per cent with increasing competition from rival companies. Now, Maruti Suzuki aims to reclaim that by FY2030. New product launches, including the four electric cars, will play a key role in this strategy.

By FY2030, Maruti Suzuki aims for conventional internal combustion engine-powered models to contribute around 60 per cent of the company's overall sales, while battery electric vehicles will make up 15 per cent and hybrids will account for 25 per cent of the total sales.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: