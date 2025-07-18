Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara launch most likely on September 3

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the e-Vitara in the Indian market. Slated to debut most likely on September 3, it is one of the most awaited electric cars in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, is going to be the first electric car from the car manufacturing giant in India.

The electric SUV is expected to face tough competition as it contends against rivals like the Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, etc. With the made-in-India Suzuki e-Vitara already introduced in the UK, the specification sheet reveals that the electric SUV promises to squeeze a range of up to 426 km (WLTP) on a full charge, while the battery pack is capable of charging 10-80 per cent in just 45 minutes, using a DC fast charger.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara: Design

The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara features a modern and premium design, equipped with LED projector headlights, Y-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRL), and front fog lamps. As an electric vehicle, it eliminates the need for a traditional radiator grille. The side profile is accented with black cladding and 18-inch aerodynamically optimised alloy wheels. At the rear, it sports a black bumper, three-piece LED taillights connected by a glossy black strip.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki clocks 6 per cent sales decline in June 2025, exports cushion the blow

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara: Interior and features

Inside, the e-Vitara is equipped with a dual-spoke steering wheel and a dual-screen dashboard setup. This includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Other interior features include rectangular AC vents, an auto-dimming IRVM, semi-leatherette seats, an electronic parking brake, and a wireless phone charger. Additional amenities are a panoramic sunroof, a 10-way adjustable driver's seat, and ventilated front seats. The vehicle comes standard with seven airbags, a 360-degree surround view camera, and ADAS technology.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Ertiga & Baleno updated with six airbags as standard, prices hiked

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara: Performance, range, and charging

The UK market model suggests battery options with 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery capacities. The smaller 49 kWh pack offers a WLTP range of up to 344 km and is available with a front-wheel drive setup producing 142 bhp and 193 Nm of torque. The larger 61 kWh pack is available in front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants. The FWD version offers a range of up to 426 km, powered by an electric motor that delivers 171 bhp and 193 Nm. The AWD version boosts power further to 181 bhp and 307 Nm of torque, with a range of up to 395 km.

Charging times for the batteries vary: the 49 kWh pack charges from 10 per cent to 100 per cent in 6.5 hours with a 7 kW AC charger and in 4.5 hours with an 11 kW charger. The 61 kWh pack takes approximately nine hours and 5.5 hours, respectively. Both packs can also reach 80 per cent charge in 45 minutes using a DC fast charger.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: