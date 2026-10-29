Maruti Suzuki e Vitara exports surpass 50,000 units, Europe remains top market

Maruti Suzuki has announced that cumulative exports of its made-in-India electric vehicle, the e Vitara , have surpassed 50,000 units since global shipments began in August 2025. Europe continues to be the largest export market for the company's electric vehicle, having been the first region to receive shipments. The automaker stated that it was India's largest exporter of electric vehicles in FY2025-26 and retained its leading position during April-September 2026. During the same period, Maruti Suzuki accounted for nearly 93 per cent of India's electric passenger vehicle exports.

Speaking on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki, said, “Maruti Suzuki's EV export journey began in August 2025 when the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, commemorated the start of production of the e Vitara at the Hansalpur facility, for sale in over 100 countries. At the same event, he hailed Maruti Suzuki as a brand ambassador of the 'Make in India' initiative. Today, Maruti Suzuki exports EVs to nearly 50 of these countries, with Europe being the largest destination."

Maruti Suzuki Exports Strength

Maruti Suzuki has maintained its position as India's largest passenger vehicle exporter for five consecutive years. The company also accounted for more than 50 per cent of India's total passenger vehicle exports between April and September 2026. The automaker exports 16 models to nearly 120 countries, reinforcing its focus on international markets under the 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiative.

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Maruti Suzuki's Hansalpur Facility Drives EV Exports

Maruti Suzuki's Hansalpur manufacturing facility in Gujarat plays a major role in its electric vehicle export operations. The plant is the exclusive manufacturing base for Suzuki's first global battery electric vehicle, the e Vitara. The facility recently expanded its annual production capacity to one million vehicles, becoming the first Suzuki manufacturing plant worldwide to achieve this scale at a single location.

With cumulative investments of ₹25,288.7 crore, Hansalpur has also emerged as a major export hub for the automaker. The facility accounted for nearly half of Maruti Suzuki's total overseas shipments in FY2025-26.

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