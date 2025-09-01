Maruti Suzuki e Vitara exports begin, 2,900 units shipped from India to Europe

Maruti Suzuki India has commenced exports of its first battery electric vehicle, the e Vitara , with more than 2,900 units shipped from Pipavav Port in Gujarat. The cars are headed to 12 European markets including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Norway, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Austria and Belgium.

The export milestone follows the start of production on August 26 at Hansalpur, Gujarat, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first e Vitara from the assembly line.

This marks the first time Maruti Suzuki is exporting the electric vehicle, positioning India as a hub for the model’s global rollout. The e-Vitara is expected to be sold in over 100 countries in the coming years, alongside its launch in the domestic market.

The Prime Minister hailed Maruti Suzuki as a "brand ambassador of Make in India," emphasising the symbolic significance of India manufacturing EVs for global markets.

The e Vitara is built exclusively at the Hansalpur plant on the Heartect-e platform, Suzuki’s dedicated electric vehicle architecture.

Designed for global customers

Maruti Suzuki Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi described the exports as a defining moment for the company’s electrification journey. “The start of export of e Vitara to Europe is indeed a proud and defining moment for us. To delight customers in over 100 countries, the product has to be truly world class in terms of technology, design, safety and performance," he said.

The e Vitara has already been previewed in Milan and at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi, signalling its global ambitions.

What it means for Maruti

By choosing Europe as the first stop for the e-Vitara, Maruti Suzuki isn’t just ticking a box on its export sheet. It is stepping straight into some of the toughest electric vehicle markets in the world, places where competition is fierce, regulations are unforgiving, and customers are spoilt for choice. It’s a bold move, but also one that shows Suzuki’s intent to put India at the centre of its electrification strategy.

For India, the shipment of 2,900 cars is more than a number. It’s a reminder that the country is no longer just a low-cost manufacturing base but is slowly edging into the global EV value chain.

