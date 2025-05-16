Maruti Suzuki e Vitara design patent filed ahead of launch

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has filed a design patent for the e Vitara in the Indian market. The e Vitara will be the manufacturer's first electric model to go on sale. The launch of the electric SUV was delayed a bit but the brand has already confirmed that they will start deliveries in September 2025. With now, the design patent filed, it can be expected that the company has started preparing for the launch of the e Vitara.

Earlier, Maruti Suzuki also confirmed that they plan to produce 70,000 units of the e Vitara in a year, and most of the units will be reserved for the export market. It is also confirmed that the company does not have any plans to sell the electric vehicles through specialised dealerships and will be utilising its current capacity for sales.

What are the specifications regarding the battery pack, range, and power of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara?

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be available with two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. Each pack will offer different power outputs, allowing for a driving range that exceeds 500 kilometers on a single charge. The e Vitara will support both 7 kW AC charging and fast charging capabilities of up to 70 kW DC. The 49 kWh battery pack, paired with a front-axle mounted electric motor, is projected to produce a peak power of 142 bhp and a maximum torque of 192.2 Nm. Conversely, the 61 kWh battery pack is expected to deliver a peak power of 171 bhp and a maximum torque of 192.5 Nm.

What are the safety features of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara?

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is equipped with a Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System, an Anti-lock Braking System, an Electronic Parking Brake, a 360-degree camera, Electronic Brake Distribution, rear parking sensors with a camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Additionally, it will feature seven airbags.

What are the features of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara?

The vehicle's interior is equipped with a dual-spoke steering wheel and a dual-screen dashboard setup. This setup features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system alongside a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Additional design elements within the e Vitara's cabin include rectangular air conditioning vents, an auto-dimming interior rearview mirror, semi-leatherette seat upholstery, an electronic parking brake, and a wireless phone charger. Moreover, the cabin boasts a panoramic sunroof, a driver's seat with ten adjustable settings, and ventilated front seats.

