Maruti Suzuki e Vitara design patent filed ahead of launch

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 16 May 2025, 08:52 AM
  • Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the e Vitara, its first all-electric SUV, in India by September 2025. The company plans to produce 70,000 units this year, mainly for export.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara made its India debut at Auto Expo 2025.
Maruti Suzuki India Limited has filed a design patent for the e Vitara in the Indian market. The e Vitara will be the manufacturer's first electric model to go on sale. The launch of the electric SUV was delayed a bit but the brand has already confirmed that they will start deliveries in September 2025. With now, the design patent filed, it can be expected that the company has started preparing for the launch of the e Vitara.

TAGS: maruti suzuki e vitara electric vehicles EV electric cars

