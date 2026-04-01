Maruti Suzuki e Vitara clocks 2,205 sales in first month of launch

Maruti Suzuki 's first electric SUV, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara , has sold 2,205 units in India within the first month of launch. The e Vitara has been introduced in three trims: Delta, Zeta and Alpha. Pricing starts at ₹15.99 lakh for the Delta variant, while the Zeta and Alpha are priced at ₹17.49 lakh and ₹20.01 lakh, respectively.

The carmaker is also offering a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, which significantly lowers the upfront cost. Under this model, the Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants are priced at ₹10.99 lakh, ₹11.99 lakh and ₹14.51 lakh, respectively, excluding battery subscription charges.

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You can choose between two battery pack options. The smaller 49 kWh unit is claimed to deliver a range of up to 440 km on a single charge. The larger 61 kWh battery increases the claimed range to 543 km.

Both versions of the e Vitara use a single electric motor setup. The variant equipped with the smaller battery produces 141 hp and 193 Nm of torque. The higher-capacity battery version delivers 171 hp, while torque output remains unchanged at 193 Nm.

In terms of positioning, the e Vitara enters the segment of mid-size electric SUVs. Its primary rivals include the Hyundai Creta EV and the MG ZS EV.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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