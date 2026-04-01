Maruti Suzuki e Vitara clocks 2,205 sales in first month of launch
- Maruti Suzuki e Vitara records 2,205 sales in its first month. Offered in three variants with BaaS pricing and two battery options, it delivers up to 543 km range and rivals Creta EV and ZS EV.
Maruti Suzuki's first electric SUV, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, has sold 2,205 units in India within the first month of launch. The e Vitara has been introduced in three trims: Delta, Zeta and Alpha. Pricing starts at ₹15.99 lakh for the Delta variant, while the Zeta and Alpha are priced at ₹17.49 lakh and ₹20.01 lakh, respectively.
The carmaker is also offering a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, which significantly lowers the upfront cost. Under this model, the Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants are priced at ₹10.99 lakh, ₹11.99 lakh and ₹14.51 lakh, respectively, excluding battery subscription charges.
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You can choose between two battery pack options. The smaller 49 kWh unit is claimed to deliver a range of up to 440 km on a single charge. The larger 61 kWh battery increases the claimed range to 543 km.
Both versions of the e Vitara use a single electric motor setup. The variant equipped with the smaller battery produces 141 hp and 193 Nm of torque. The higher-capacity battery version delivers 171 hp, while torque output remains unchanged at 193 Nm.
In terms of positioning, the e Vitara enters the segment of mid-size electric SUVs. Its primary rivals include the Hyundai Creta EV and the MG ZS EV.
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