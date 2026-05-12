Maruti Suzuki e Vitara base variant spotted at dealerships

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Maruti Suzuki’s first all-electric SUV, the e Vitara, is now visible at dealerships across India, signalling that customer deliveries are moving ahead. As seen in a video uploaded by a user on YouTube, the entry-level Delta variant is seen exiting a dealership finished in Splendid Silver, one of the 10 colour choices offered on the model.
The e Vitara was introduced at Rs. 10.99 lakh under the BaaS program and Rs. 15.99 lakh (both ex-showroom) for outright purchase. With deliveries now underway, the SUV is gradually reaching showrooms in different parts of the country. The model is positioned as a rival to electric SUVs such as the Creta Electric and the Mahindra BE 6.
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Even in base Delta trim, the e Vitara comes with a fairly long list of exterior features. These include LED DRLs, fog lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, an integrated spoiler, rain-sensing wipers, and an automatic headlamp function. The overall package gives the entry variant a more premium look than many buyers would expect at this price point.
Inside, the Delta variant gets Suzuki Connect, drive modes, sliding and reclining rear seats, dual 10-inch displays, wireless phone mirroring, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, an Infinity music system, electrically foldable ORVMs, fabric seat upholstery, and an air purifier. The dual-screen setup and rear-seat adjustment features should help it appeal to buyers looking for a practical family EV.
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Safety equipment on the base variant includes seven airbags, ABD with EBD, ESP, EPB, TPMS, brake assist, and front and rear parking sensors. Powering the Delta variant is a 48.8kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor, with a claimed range of 440km on a single charge. Higher variants of the e Vitara use a larger 61.1kWh battery pack, which Maruti claims can deliver up to 543km of range.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.