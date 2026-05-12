Maruti Suzuki e Vitara base variant spotted at dealerships

Maruti Suzuki ’s first all-electric SUV, the e Vitara , is now visible at dealerships across India, signalling that customer deliveries are moving ahead. As seen in a video uploaded by a user on YouTube, the entry-level Delta variant is seen exiting a dealership finished in Splendid Silver, one of the 10 colour choices offered on the model.

The e Vitara was introduced at Rs. 10.99 lakh under the BaaS program and Rs. 15.99 lakh (both ex-showroom) for outright purchase. With deliveries now underway, the SUV is gradually reaching showrooms in different parts of the country. The model is positioned as a rival to electric SUVs such as the Creta Electric and the Mahindra BE 6.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Maruti Suzuki e Vitara 61 kWh 61 kWh 543 km 543 km ₹ 15.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 502 km 502 km ₹ 16.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers VinFast VF6 59.6 kwh 59.6 kwh 468 km 468 km ₹ 16.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Leapmotor C10 69.9 kWh 69.9 kWh 424 km 424 km ₹ 13 - 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG ZS EV 50.3 kWh 50.3 kWh 461 km 461 km ₹ 17.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 400 EV 39.4 kWh 39.4 kWh 456 km 456 km ₹ 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki announces DesignXathon 2026; Invites students to create future car designs for Gen Z and Gen Alpha

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Exterior equipment

Even in base Delta trim, the e Vitara comes with a fairly long list of exterior features. These include LED DRLs, fog lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, an integrated spoiler, rain-sensing wipers, and an automatic headlamp function. The overall package gives the entry variant a more premium look than many buyers would expect at this price point.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Cabin features

Inside, the Delta variant gets Suzuki Connect, drive modes, sliding and reclining rear seats, dual 10-inch displays, wireless phone mirroring, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, an Infinity music system, electrically foldable ORVMs, fabric seat upholstery, and an air purifier. The dual-screen setup and rear-seat adjustment features should help it appeal to buyers looking for a practical family EV.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Eeco gets ‘Star Edition’ pack at ₹20,000

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Safety and battery options

Safety equipment on the base variant includes seven airbags, ABD with EBD, ESP, EPB, TPMS, brake assist, and front and rear parking sensors. Powering the Delta variant is a 48.8kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor, with a claimed range of 440km on a single charge. Higher variants of the e Vitara use a larger 61.1kWh battery pack, which Maruti claims can deliver up to 543km of range.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: