Maruti eVX electric SUV India production timeline revealed

Suzuki Corporation India has announced that they will be starting the production of their first ground-up electric SUV at Suzuki Motor Gujarat in India in the spring of 2025. The new electric SUV has already been showcased in the form of eVX concept several times at various auto shows.

Maruti Suzuki eVX will also come with a 4-wheel drive system. The eVX will go on sale in various countries such as Japan, India, Europe, Africa, and t

Suzuki Motor Corporation (Suzuki) and Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) have decided to further strengthen collaboration in the supply of a battery EV SUV model developed by Suzuki to Toyota. Both OEMs have already collaborated on the hybrid vehicles that they are selling in India which are the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The manufacturers have also rebadged each other's vehicles which has proven to be a success for both of them.

Watch: Maruti unveiled eVX EV Concept at Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Suzuki eVx: Four-wheel drive

It is confirmed now that the Maruti Suzuki eVX will be available with a four-wheel drive system as well. This means that the electric motors will sit on the front as well as on the rear axle. However, as of now, the power and torque output of the electric motors is not known.

Maruti Suzuki eVX: Will be exported

The new model will also be exported to countries like Japan, India, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

(Read more: Toyota unveils Urban SUV concept, essentially a rebadged Maruti Suzuki eVX)

Maruti Suzuki eVX: Range and battery pack

Maruti Suzuki eVX Concept was equipped with a 60 kWh battery pack that could deliver a driving range of up to 550 km on a single charge. However, we will have to wait for the official launch to have more details regarding the battery pack and the real-world range.

Maruti Suzuki eVX: Dimensions

Maruti Suzuki eVX measures 4,300 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and 1,600 mm in height.

Maruti eVX: Will be shared with Toyota

Toyota will also have its version of the eVX. It is called the Urban SUV concept and the production name will be different. Both electric crossovers will share the same underpinnings but there will be a few subtle differences just like the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Toyota has already revealed that they will offer two battery options to suit different customer priorities based on driving range and accessibility. The electric crossover will be available in both front and all-wheel drive options. However, there is no word on the range and the size of the battery. The same will be true for the production version of the eVX.

