Maruti eVX debuts at Indonesia Auto Show, to get all-wheel drive technology

Suzuki Motor has unveiled the eVX electric SUV, all set for launch in India in 2025, at the Indonesia Auto Show in Jakarta. The eVX is going to be the first all-electric vehicle from the carmaker expected to enter production early next year. The model showcased at the event appears closer its final production form. The eVX, which will be compact in size, was first showcased at the Auto Expo held in Greater Noida last year. Indonesia is the third country in Asia after India and Japan where the eVX has been unveiled in its concept form.

Maruti Suzuki will launch the eVX as its first ever electric vehicle for the Indian market some time next year. It was first showcased in concept form

The eVX Concept showcased at the Indonesia Auto Show is a step ahead towards production version than the one showcased in Japan earlier. Suzuki said that the electric SUV will come with the carmaker's all-wheel drive technology and will be able to go off the road as well. According to Suzuki Motor Indonesia, the eVX Concept has a new All-Grip technology which was introduced first in Maruti Grand Vitara and Jimny SUVs.

Maruti Suzuki eVX: Range and battery

Suzuki Motor has also confirmed that the eVX electric SUV will offer range of up to 500 kms in a single charge. However, the carmaker has not yet revealed the size of the battery it will be equipped with when launched. Expect the battery size to be somewhere around 60 kWh.

Maruti Suzuki eVX will be one of the first electric SUVs in the compact segment in India. It will rival the likes of upcoming EVs including Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta EV and Honda Elevate EV among others.

Maruti Suzuki eVX: Design and features

In terms of its looks, the Maruti Suzuki eVX is still closer to the version showcased in Japan last year. The bold stance of the electric SUV is enhanced by its LED headlight and DRL units, a LED lightbar, high-mounted stop lamp, rear spoiler as well as a shark-fin antenna. The concept model showcased at the event is yet to get the production-version ORVMs, alloys and steering wheel.

During the showcase at the Tokyo Auto Show, Suzuki had also revealed several details about the cabin of the eVX electric vehicle. The EV, when launched, is expected to come with features like a large touchscreen infotainment system compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, front-ventilated seats, automatic climate control, electric adjustment for the driver seat and an auto-dimming IRVM.

