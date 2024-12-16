Maruti e Vitara to Tata Sierra: 10 upcoming electric cars in India

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo is all set to become a fest for electric vehicle enthusiasts with a host of new models expected to be launched or showcased at the Auto Expo to be held in January next year. From Maruti Suzuki's first ever electric car to a new entrant called VinFast from Vietnam, most carmakers to participate at the event next month will showcase at least one EV. Some of these electric cars, including the e Vitara and Hyundai Creta EV , are already confirmed for launch at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

The six-day event, to be called The Motor Show instead of Auto Expo, will take place from January 17 at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, Delhi. As many as 34 manufacturers have confirmed their participation so far. We have shortlisted 10 major electric cars that are expected to break cover during the event.

E Vitara to usher in EV phase for Maruti

Maruti Suzuki will foray into the passenger electric vehicle segment in India for the first time with the e Vitara electric SUV. The EV was first showcased in India during the Auto Expo held in January 2023 when it arrived in a concept form called eVX. Through the next two years, Suzuki developed the eVX to its production form with the e Vitara moniker for the global markets. The EV will be positioned in the compact EV segment with the likes of Tata Curvv EV or the Mahindra BE 6e. It stands similar in size compared to the Grand Vitara SUV.

Maruti will offer the electric SUV with 49 kWh and 61 kWh batteries. It is expected to come with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants. Maruti claims the range of the e Vitara will be around 500 kms on a single charge.

Hyundai to add electric power to Creta

The Korean auto giant Hyundai has confirmed that it will drive in its new electric car based on its best-selling SUV Creta during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The Creta EV will be the carmaker's second electric vehicle in India portfolio after the carmaker launched the Ioniq 5 EV two years ago. The Creta EV has been spotted testing on Indian roads a number of times and is expected to intensify the battle of electric SUVs in the compact segment.

Little is known about the technical and battery specifications of the upcoming Hyundai electric SUV. However, expect the Korean carmaker to offer the Creta EV with at least two choices of battery packs and an expected range of around 500 kms or more.

Hyundai to showcase Kia EV9 rival

Besides the Creta EV, Hyundai is also expected to drive in the Ioniq 9 electric SUV. The three-row EV was recently unveiled for global markets and is the technical cousin to the Kia EV9 which was launched in India in October this year. Hyundai has not confirmed any launch date for the Ioniq 9 in India yet. However, expect the carmaker to introduce the model in limited numbers through import route later in 2025.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 is equipped with a 110.3kWh battery pack which is big enough to help the electric SUV run for nearly 620 kms on a single charge. The three-row electric SUV is offered in three variants in global markets. It will be powered by a 160 kW electric motor placed on the rear axle and a 70 kW motor at the front. The top-end Performance All-Wheel Drive version will be equipped with 160 kW motors at both ends. The power output ranges between 215 bhp and 492 bhp. The EV is capable of charging at speeds of up to 350kW, and can recharge 10% to 80% in just 24 minutes.

Tata to launch Harrier EV and Sierra EV soon

Joining the EV bandwagon next year will be two new models from the Tata Motors stable. The carmaker, which is among the top EV manufacturers in India, will drive in the fully-electric Harrier SUV as well as the Sierra EV. Both these models were showcased in concept and pre-production versions during the last Auto Expo.

The Tata Sierra SUV, which made India debut back in 1991, will return as an electric SUV next year. It will feature a modern design and advanced technology, and is expected to bring two battery options offering between 450-550 km range. The Harrier EV will be the first electric car from Tata Motors to get a twin motor set-up and all-wheel-drive.

Kia may showcase Creta EV, e Vitara rival

Korean auto giant Kia is also expected to unveil a new electric car at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The carmaker is likely to showcase a new compact EV that can rival the likes of Maruti e Vitara, Hyundai Creta EV among others. The EV4, which is still in concept form, is expected to be launched in global markets soon. India may get to see the EV in its concept version which made its debut in 2023.

The EV4 will be positioned below the EV6 electric SUV Kia sells in India and global markets, as well as the EV5 electric SUV which rivals the likes of Tesla Model Y. Kia has not shared any technical details about the EV4 electric SUV yet.

JSW MG Motor to drive in a new performance EV

After the success of the Windsor EV, JSW MG Motor will launch a new electric car for the enthusiasts next month. The carmaker has announced that it will drive in the Cyberster EV which promises 519 kms of range on a single charge. The two-seat electric roadster will feature dual electric motors, with each motor driving one axle and distributing power to all four wheels. The vehicle is reported to deliver a peak power output of 528 bhp and a maximum torque of 725 Nm. According to the manufacturer, the MG Cyberster can accelerate from a complete stop to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds.

Mahindra likely to debut new EV based on XUV700

After launching the XEV 9e and BE 6e in November, Mahindra is likely to showcase the electric avatar of the flagship SUV XUV700 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The test mules of the XEV 7e have already been spotted testing on Indian roads ahead of its expected to launch. The carmaker recently trademarked the XEV 7e name hinting the EV will be a non-coupe version of the XEV 9e.

Chinese EV giant to showcase this affordable EV

World's largest EV maker BYD is expected to put up the Seagull electric hatchback during the event to be held in January. BYD has not confirmed if the EV, one of its best-selling model across the world, will be eventually launched in India. The EV maker currently sells electric cars like eMax 7, Atto 3 and Seal in India.

The Seagull EV is equipped with two types of battery packs. The power output ranges between 76 bhp and 98 bhp. The EV can generate up to 400 kms of range on a single charge depending on the battery size.

VinFast to debut its first electric car in India

The Vietnam-based EV maker will make its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo with its array of EVs which will be showcased for the first time in India. Prominent among its models is the VF e34 which has been spotted testing in India recently. VinFast plans to launch its EVs in India with a facility being constructed in Tamil Nadu. The EV can generate 148 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 242 Nm. It is equipped with a 41.9 kWh battery pack that can deliver a claimed range of 318 kms on a single charge. It takes 27 minutes to charge from 10 per cent to 70 per cent while using a DC fast charger.

