Maruti e Vitara to launch soon. Here are five features that it can get over Hyundai Creta Electric

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara , the largest Indian carmaker’s first bet on the growing electric vehicle market, is set to be launched soon. Despite being a late entrant in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, the carmaker aims top spot with the electric SUV and with the aim to grab pole position in the segment,

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will enter the most popular electric passenger vehicle segment, the electric compact SUV segment. While the segment currently houses multiple options across various price ranges, one of the key rivals to the e Vitara will be the Hyundai Creta Electric.

The Creta Electric was launched earlier this year with a starting price of ₹18 lakh and going up to ₹23.50 lakh, ex-showroom. While Maruti Suzuki has not confirmed many of the details of the e Vitara, here are the key features which are expected to be present in the Maruti EV that are missing from the Hyundai Creta Electric.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki plans to boost charging infra with an aim to position e Vitara at pole position

Born EV platform

One of the major differences between the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and the Hyundai Creta Electric will be that while the Maruti EV will underpin a dedicated electric vehicle platform, the Creta Electric underpins a heavily modified ICE platform. What this means is that while the e Vitara will get a flat floor, it might also get more cabin space.

18 inch alloy wheels

The Maruti e-Vitara is expected to have an edge over the Hyundai Creta Electric when it comes to wheel size. It is likely to feature larger 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, enhancing both its stance and road presence. In contrast, the Hyundai Creta Electric will come equipped with smaller 17-inch wheels designed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind.

Also watch: E Vitara, Maruti's first EV, debuts at Auto Expo | Over 500 km range | Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Better audio system

It is expected that the Maruti e-Vitara will come equipped with a high-end 10-speaker Infinity sound system, giving it an edge over the Hyundai Creta Electric, which features an 8-speaker Bose audio setup. While both electric SUVs promise an immersive audio experience, the e-Vitara’s additional speakers can provide richer sound quality and a more immersive listening experience for passengers.

Better safety features

Both Hyundai and Maruti are equipping their electric SUVs with top-tier safety features. Notably, the Maruti e-Vitara stands out as the brand’s first model to feature Level 2 ADAS, enhancing overall driving safety. However, what truly sets the e-Vitara apart is its standard offering of seven airbags, providing an extra layer of protection. In comparison, the Hyundai Creta Electric comes with six airbags as standard. This gives the e-Vitara a slight advantage in terms of occupant safety, making it a strong contender for buyers prioritising advanced safety features.

Bigger battery with higher claimed range

The Maruti e-Vitara and Hyundai Creta Electric both come with two battery pack options, each offering varying performance and range. The e-Vitara is available with 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery packs, while the Creta Electric comes with 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh options. In terms of claimed range, the e-Vitara leads with over 500 km for its larger battery variant, whereas the Creta Electric offers a maximum range of 473 km.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: