Mahindra XUV400 to Hyundai Ioniq 5: Five EVs heading India's way this month

2023 promises to be an even more exciting year for electric cars in India, after record sales in 2022. The first month of the year is packed with launches and debuts of new electric vehicles in the country with as many as five lined up in January. Some of these electric cars, like Mahindra XUV400 or Hyundai Ioniq 5, were earlier confirmed by the carmakers for launch this month. There are three other EVs heading India's way in January. Here is the list of five electric cars to launch in India in January.

BMW i7

The first electric car that will be launched in India is going to be a luxury EV. BMW is all set to drive in the new i7 electric sedan on January 7. Launched in the global markets earlier, the i7 will come packed with a 101.7kWh lithium-ion battery. The BMW i7 promises to offer a claimed range of up to 625 kms on a single charge, according to the WLTP figures. Expect the range to be higher than that in Indian conditions. BMW also promises that the EV can be charged up to a range of 100 kms within six minutes using a 196 kW DC fast charger.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The second most anticipated electric vehicle to hit the Indian shores is the Ioniq 5 crossover. Showcased in December at an event in Mumbai, the Ioniq 5 will be the second electric car from the Korean carmaker in India after the Kona Electric SUV. It is technically similar to Kia's EV6 which was launched in India last year. Ioniq 5 will come equipped with a 72.6 kWh which can deliver an ARAI-rated range of 631 kms on a single charge. The battery pack can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes with a 350 kW DC charger.

Mahindra XUV400

In August last year, Mahindra and Mahindra offered the first look and a drive experience of the XUC400, its first electric SUV in a list of several others to launch in coming years. Based on the ICE version XUC300 sub-compact SUV, the XUV400 is the second made-in-India electric SUV after the Tata Nexon EV. Drawing power from a 39.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the electric SUV promises to run 456 km on a single charge, slightly more than its Tata rival. It also promises to be the fastest Indian EV with claim of 0-100 kmph sprint in 8.3 seconds.

Watch: Mahindra XUV400: Key things you should know

MG Air

MG Motor is all set to change the EV space in India with a micro electric car. Based on its Chinese partner Wuling Air EV, the MG Air will be a two-seater three-door electric car. It is likely to become India's most affordable EV or at least challenge Tata Tiago EV on price point. There are very few details about the EV known yet. However, it is expected to come equipped with a battery pack in the range of 20-25 kWh. The EV is expected to generate around 68 hp of power and offer a range between 200 kms and 250 kms.

Citroen eC3

Last year, the French auto giant had confirmed the launch of its first electric car in India which will be based on its C3 micro SUV. The eC3 electric SUV will hit the Indian roads as early as January. The price launch is expected to take place in a few weeks. The eC3 is expected to come with a small battery with around 30 kWh capacity. More details are expected to be revealed closer to the launch date. The eC3 will rival Tata Punch's electric version, which is among the upcoming EVs later this year.

First Published Date: