Mahindra XUV400 EV launches at 15.99 lakh, challenges Tata Nexon EV

Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday finally announced the pricing of its much-awaited electric compact SUV XUV400, which is based on the XUV300 compact SUV. Available in two different variants, EC and EL, the Mahindra XUV400 EV is priced between ₹15.99 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has said in a release that this is the introductory price for the first 5,000 bookings of the electric SUV. Mahindra also claimed that it aims to deliver 20,000 units of the XUV400 within a year of its launch.

The SUV's bookings will commence on January 26, and it will be made available across India in a phased manner. The car brand said that in the first phase, XUV400 would be made available in 34 cities across India. Deliveries will begin in March 2023 for XUV400 EL and during Diwali festive season for XUV400 EC, claimed the automaker. The electric SUV comes with a standard warranty of three years or unlimited kilometres and will additionally come with a warranty of eight years or 160,000 kilometres (whichever is earlier) for the battery and motor.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV400 EV: Five key facts to know

Mahindra XUV400 challenges rivals like Tata Nexon EV, which is currently the bestselling electric car in India. Apart from that, Mahindra XUV400 will also compete with rivals like Hyundai Kona EV and MG ZS EV. The electric compact SUV comes available in five different colour options, which are - Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue, with dual tone option of Satin Copper.

The Mahindra XUV400 EC is the lower variant, and it draws power from a 34.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, offering a 375 km range on a single charge with 150 PS of power and 310 Nm of torque. It comes with a 3.3 kW and a 7.2 kW charger as options. The higher variant XUV400 EL, on the other hand, is powered by a 39.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, which ensures a 456 km range on a single charge with 150 PS of power and 310 Nm torque. This variant comes with a 7.2 kW charger.

Mahindra also claims that the XUV400 has the fastest acceleration capability in the non-luxury segment. It is claimed to sprint 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds at a top speed of 150 kmph. It offers three different driving modes - Fun, Fast and Fearless.

First Published Date: