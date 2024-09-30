Mahindra XUV e9 electric SUV spotted in latest spy shot with 3 giant displays

Mahindra XUV e9 electric SUV could be the first model from the carmaker to come with a massive display on the dashboard. Latest spy shot of the electric coupe SUV has revealed three similar-sized touchscreen units inside the test mule. The spy shot has also revealed other key interior details about the upcoming electric vehicle from Mahindra . Expected to be launched in April next year, the Mahindra XUV e9 electric SUV has been undergoing extensive road tests for past several months.

Mahindra XUV e9 will become the first-ever coupe SUV with a fully electric powertrain from the carmaker. Earlier, Tata Motors launched the Curvv EV, which is India's first electric coupe SUV in the mass market segment. When launched, the XUV e9 will take on the likes of Curvv EV besides other upcoming electric cars like Tata Harrier EV, Hyundai Creta EV among others.

Mahindra XUV e9: Key features expected

The latest spy shot of the Mahindra XUV e9, spotted in Bengaluru recently, also showcases the exterior design elements of the model. The test mule confirms the vertically-oriented LED headlight and DRL design which was also seen in previous test units. The curve design feature is accentuated by its sloping roofline with its C-pillar flowing seamlessly into the boot lid.

The biggest reveal has been the three-screen setup inside the EV. The XUV e9 test mule has a separate screen for the passenger at the front, a feature only seen in the luxury car segment. The infotainment unit, almost similar in size, is expected to house most of the feature controls. The driver display behind the steering wheel also appears larger than the ones seen inside Mahindra cars. The carmaker is expected to use its AdrenoX connect technology already seen inside flagship models like XUV700 among others.

The spy shot also reveals a separate console for climate control and other functions. The unit will come with physical buttons, as is visible in the images. There are two rotary knobs placed on the unit right under the AC vents. The centre console will also house the rotary knob to select drive modes and other features like wireless phone charger.

Mahindra XUV e9: Expected range and battery size

Mahindra XUV e9 electric SUV will be underpinned by the carmaker's new INGLO platform specifically developed for its upcoming electric vehicles which also include BE.05 and others. This platform offers flat battery pack in the floorboard and supports batteries with size ranging between 60 kWh and 80 kWh. The XXUV e9 is expected to get the bigger battery with fast charging capable of up to 175 kW. Its range is expected to be around 500 kms in a single charge.

