Mahindra XUV.e8 (XEV 7e) video leaked ahead of debut at Bharat Mobility 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra is on a spree of EV debuts and the automaker is expected to get the XUV.e8 ( XEV 7e ) at the upcoming Auto Expo 2025 at Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Ahead of its public unveiling, the Mahindra XEV 7e has been leaked online in a new video that details the electric SUV. The new XEV 7e will be based on the popular Mahindra XUV700 and will mimic the ICE (internal combustion engine) derivative closely.

Mahindra XEV 7e: What To Expect?

The leaked video provides a detailed look at the upcoming Mahindra XEV 7e looks identical to the XUV700 barring the revised front. The styling is more in line with the XEV 9e, which debuted late last year. The video showcases the L-shaped connected DRLs with the split headlamps. There are aero-optimised alloy wheels and revised LED taillights. The ‘Infinity’ logo graces the front of the XEV 7e.

The cabin sports a black-and-white dual-tone theme. The seats are finished in white, something that’s increasingly common with new-age Mahindra cars. It is also likely to get the twin-screen setup with the 12.3-inch displays for the digital console and infotainment unit and the new twin-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated ‘Infinity’ logo from the XEV 9e. The XEV 7e will continue to retain the three-row configuration with captain seats in the second row.

Other features will include an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, multi-zone auto climate control, Level 2 ADAS, multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera and more.

The Mahindra XEV 7e is likely to retain the three-row setup from the XUV700 with a white and black dual-tone interior theme

Mahindra has not yet revealed details about the battery pack or the electric motor. The model could feature the same battery pack options as the XEV 9e including a 59 kWh and 79 kWh unit. On the latter, the battery packs promise 542 km and 656 km (MIDC Phase I+II) respectively, and you can expect identical numbers on the XEV 7e as well.

While the BE 6 (formerly BE 6e) and XEV 9e are arguably the more hyped models from Mahindra’s EV stable, the upcoming XEV 7e might just be the more practical option for budding customers. Expect prices to be around the ₹20 lakh mark, which will pit it against the upcoming Tata Safari EV as well as the new Hyundai Creta Electric and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, which are set to debut at Auto Expo 2025.

