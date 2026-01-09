Mahindra XUV 3XO EV vs XUV400: What’s Different and Which One Makes Sense

Mahindra has expanded its electric lineup with the launch of the XUV 3XO EV in India. The all-electric iteration of the popular sub-4m SUV has been slotted below the existing XUV400 EV and is largely expected to replace the latter in the coming months. Based on Ssangyong Tivoli-derived underpinnings, both models have quite a lot in common, while carrying some key differences that set them apart.

XUV 3XO EV Vs XUV400: Exterior design

Both the XUV 3XO EV and the XUV400 are electrified versions of ICE-powered models, and as such, they carry over the design of their respective siblings. The XUV 3XO EV is almost completely identical to the XUV 3XO RevX models on the design front. The XUV400 EV is based on the now-discontinued XUV300, which was replaced by the XUV 3XO. For all intents and purposes, the XUV 3XO EV can be considered a comprehensive facelift of the XUV400. It brings a more modern design language with hexagonal housings incorporating the LED DRLs, projector headlamps and fog lamps, while the rear end gets a contemporary connected taillamp. The XUV 3XO EV is a tad more compact, but both offer the same wheelbase.

XUV 3XO EV Vs XUV400: Cabin and tech suite

Both EVs share a similar cabin layout, but the XUV 3XO EV adds premium features such as a panoramic sunroof and Level-2 ADAS.

Stepping inside the cabin of either model will not help you distinguish between the two as they bring relatively identical interiors. This includes the same dashboard and centre console layout, the same steering wheel and drive selector, and the same infotainment with the same OS. The only measurable difference is the XUV400’s bigger boot, owing to its longer overall length.

On the tech front, however, the XUV 3XO EV is a clear step above with added features and creature comforts such as a panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS with a 360-degree camera setup, and a Harmon Kardon audio system.

XUV 3XO EV Vs XUV400: Technical specifications

As both are based on the same platform, they remain identical when it comes to their powertrain. Both derive power from the same 39.4 kWh battery pack that supplies a front-mounted 110 kW electric motor to churn out 310 Nm of peak torque. Mahindra claims the XUV 3XO EV can deliver a real-world single-charge range of up to 285 km. The XUV400 is rated for 351 km (ARAI).

The stat sheets reveal fewer differences; both models can sprint to 100 kmph from a standstill in 8.3 seconds. The charging times are no different: a 7.2 kW AC charger replenishes the same battery from 0 to 100 per cent in 6.5 hours, while a 50 kW DC fast charger does a 0-80 per cent top-up in 50 minutes.

XUV 3XO EV Vs XUV400: Pricing strategy

The XUV 3XO EV is offered in two variants. The AX5 is priced at ₹13.89 lakh and the AX7L comes at ₹14.96 lakh (both ex-showroom). The XUV400 was launched with two variants, but Mahindra has limited sales to the top-spec model that is listed at ₹17.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which is ₹2.50 lakh costlier than the new model.

When it comes to which of the two you should pick, it is safe to say that buyers would be better off with the newer XUV 3XO EV. There is no real difference in capability between the two, but the latest model bears a fresher design and will be supported with updates for far longer than the ageing XUV400. You get more amenities with the XUV 3XO EV and the same range, all while sacrificing a smaller amount from your wallet.

